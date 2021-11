There has never been a FIFA World Cup on the men's side that didn't include the Brazil national team. At this point, it may never happen. The giants of South America punched their tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday night with a 1-0 win over Colombia at home. It was a tight match and scoreless through the hour mark, but Lucas Paqueta came through in the second half with a fortunate goal to earn Brazil a narrow but deserved victory. The Lyon attacker got into space and produced a solid shot, but it was one that David Ospina should have saved.

