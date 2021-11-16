ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'The Whip, The Dink, The Cross-Fade': Fans React To Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist Masterclass

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

As England ran out 10-0 winners in San Marino, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold helped himself to a hat-trick of assists. Fans have been reacting to the ten minute period where the 23 year old gave Gareth Southgate a reminder of what he has to offer.

It was a good night for England who took advantage of the massive gulf in class between the two teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYBTg_0cy0PpKK00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The goals came from Harry Kane (x4), Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and an own goal.

Alexander-Arnold provided the goals for Mings, Abraham and Saka.

Fans took to twitter to discuss the performance of Liverpool's right-back:

'Today Trent Alexander Arnold managed to equal Gary Nevilles England career stats for goals and assists in just one game'

'Best right back in the world'

'Trent going through his full array of crosses like a set of golf clubs. The whip, the dink, the cross-fade.'

'It's common knowledge that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best RB on the planet.'

Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Connection with Salah definitely improved

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold says his partnership with Mohamed Salah has improved their play. Alexander-Arnold believes his partnership with Mohamed Salah down the right flank has changed with Liverpool. "We've always had a good connection and understanding, but it's definitely evolved," said the right-back. "The first couple of years it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Trent picks infamous Liverpool goal last term as a favourite assist when asked to exclude Origi’s Barcelona effort

Trent Alexander Arnold named Alisson Becker’s sensational headed effort against West Bromwich Albion as one of his all-time favourite assists. The right-back had been asked to discuss his best assists in the famous red shirt without naming his delivery for Divock Origi from a corner in the Reds’ Champions League-winning campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mohamed Salah

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign - especially with his somewhat telepathic link to his right-sided partner, Mohamed Salah. The Scouser has provided seven assists already this campaign, including several for Liverpool's Egyptian King. Both players were involved in goals as Liverpool lost...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold: We failed to execute our game plan at West Ham

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on Sunday’s 3-2 loss to West Ham United by ruing Liverpool’s failure to execute their game plan. The Reds fell to their first defeat of the season as David Moyes’ team came out on top at London Stadium to end the visitors’ 25-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City fans react to Dean Smith appointment

Norwich City has named its new manager as Dean Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa the same weekend fans' favourite Daniel Farke left Carrow Road. As the Canaries languish at the bottom of the Premier League with just five points from 11 games, do supporters think Smith has what it takes?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Hazard my toughest opponent - by some distance

"Yeah - speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence on and off the ball is unreal." Need a VPN? Or seeking to switch? Then support Tribal Football by clicking here to sign up with our official partners NordVPN. Not only will you receive the best VPN experience, but also great discounts by signing up via Tribal Football. Thanks for your support!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold runs against Klopp over midfield claim

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold concedes midfield isn't for him - for now. During an experiment in England's win over Andorra back in September, Alexander-Arnold started in the centre of midfield before being moved back to his favoured role at half-time. When asked by ITV Sport what his favoured role was,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Internationals: Trent records hat-trick of assists in huge England win

Liverpool's right-back played the full 90 minutes of his country's final World Cup qualifier in Serravalle on Monday and set up goals for Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson was substituted after picking up a knock with around 10 minutes left of Scotland's 2-0 win over...
SOCCER
The Independent

Reece James keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold out of England team, says Ian Wright

England wing-back Reece James had “everything” during his side’s 5-0 win over Albania and showed why he is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the international frame, former international striker Ian Wright has said. England all-but secured their qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick in a comfortable victory at Wembley on Friday.Kane was one of a number of England players who came into the match having had a tough run of form for their club sides in recent weeks, along with Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling. But James, who is Chelsea’s top-scorer in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
