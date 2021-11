When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hurt his knee in Week Seven, a two-to-four week timeline was given for his return to action. This Sunday’s game against the Bills would represent the short end of that window, but head coach Robert Saleh didn’t make it sound like the team expects to have Wilson back in action. Mike White‘s 405-yard performance in Week Eight gives the Jets another viable option under center and Saleh said they aren’t going to push Wilson to be back any faster than it takes for him to get back to 100 percent.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO