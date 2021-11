CLEVELAND -- The Golden State Warriors have gotten so used to seeing star guard Stephen Curry dominate on so many levels that nothing he does surprises them anymore. The latest example came during Thursday night's 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers -- one in which Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, propelling his team out of a 13-point deficit and leading the way to a league-best 13-2 record.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO