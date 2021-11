The takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG could face a formal investigation by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is considering whether the £420 million deal could lead to a substantial reduction of competition in the UK.IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for 1 billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) processIAGBosses have already offered...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO