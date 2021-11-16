Prince Andrew's $2M Loan Repaid by Banker, Triggering Calls for Investigation

A £1.5m loan taken out by the Duke of York was paid off by firms linked to a major Tory donor, it has been claimed. Bloomberg reported that in 2017, Prince Andrew took out a personal loan with the Luxembourg-based Banque Havilland. But it was paid off 11 days later by companies associated with David Rowland, the bank’s founder and a major Tory donor, the report added.The financial news company said it had seen documents that confirmed these transactions had taken place, noting that funds had been wired to the prince’s London account via an account held by Albany Reserves...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO