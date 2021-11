Building a software product today requires a massive number of dependencies. Ten or 20 years ago, an organization’s IT portfolio of applications was all in-house in a data center; if you take inventory of a company’s apps and services today, they’re almost entirely in the cloud. In the old days, if you wanted to make sure your enterprise resource planning (ERP) was secure, you could simply walk over and check the log file to see who had access. But today’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-powered world is much more opaque.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO