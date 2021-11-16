Harmless but sometimes unpleasant Asian lady beetle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you noticed the unusual bug invasion happening right now? Meteorologist Lauren Casey took a look at where the bugs are coming from, and what to do if you find them in your home. “If it’s in your house, and there are several of them or many of them, it’s going to be this species,” Jon Gelhaus, a doctor from Drexel University, said. Referred to as the multi-colored lady Asian beetle, many of us have observed these non-native ladybugs invade our homes. And the reason why. “They don’t want to spend the winter outside,” Gelhaus said. The warm-weather-loving ladybug is one...

WILDLIFE ・ 6 DAYS AGO