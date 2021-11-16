ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Greatest Need Fund awards $170,720 in annual health grants

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 7 days ago

ELKHART — Committee members overseeing the Well Foundation Greatest Need Fund awarded $170,720 in grants to improve health in Elkhart County.

The grants are being made from funds that were part of the Well Foundation, formerly named the Goshen Hospital & Health Care Foundation, which was created in 1969 to provide strength and stability to Goshen General Hospital so future generations might have access to high quality health care. The foundation has given more than $6 million to health needs of the surrounding community during its existence.

