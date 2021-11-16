ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOVSi_0cy0OgNY00

Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election.

The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media.

Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Her National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after its landslide victory in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party suffered unexpectedly heavy losses.

Independent observers, such as the Asian Network for Free Elections, found no evidence of substantive irregularities in the polls, though they criticized some aspects.

The action by the Union Election Commission could potentially result in Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place within two years of its takeover. However, the commission’s notice, dated Monday, did not specify which laws would be used to prosecute the accused.

In May, the military-appointed new head of the election commission said his agency would consider dissolving Suu Kyi’s former governing party for alleged involvement in electoral fraud and have its leaders charged with treason. Commission Chairman Thein Soe said an investigation had determined that the party had worked illegally with the government to give itself an advantage at the polls.

After taking power, the military dismissed the members of the election commission that had certified the results of last year's poll and appointed new ones. It also detained members of the old commission, and, according to reports in independent Myanmar media, pressured them to state there had been election fraud.

The new commission declared last year’s election’s results invalid.

The new notice from the commission said Suu Kyi, former President Win Myint, other leading figures in her party and the commission’s former chairman were “involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions” related to the polls.

It accused 16 people of carrying out illegal actions, including compelling local election officials to obstruct military polling booths, threatening such officials in connection with advance voting for voters over 60 years old, forcing local officials to approve voting lists that included ineligible voters and interfering in campaigning to favor Suu Kyi’s party.

Suu Kyi is already on trial or charged in about a dozen criminal cases in which a conviction would almost certainly bar her from running for office again. Several of her top political allies also have been tried or are facing charges. Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent rights organizations contend that the cases are spurious and meant to discredit Suu Kyi and her party while legitimizing military rule.

A court in the capital Naypyitaw is scheduled to give its verdict on Nov. 30 in a case in which Suu Kyi, Win Myint and former Naypyitaw mayor Myo Aung are co-defendants, a person familiar with the proceedings said Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the government tightly restricts information about the trial.

The verdict would be the first rendered in any of the current cases against Suu Kyi. The charge of incitement, sometimes called sedition, is generally defined as spreading false or inflammatory information that could disturb public order.

Dissolving Suu Kyi’s party would follow a regional trend of dissolving popular political parties seen as a threat to governments in power.

Cambodia’s high court in 2017 dissolved the Cambodia National Rescue Party, the sole credible opposition force, ahead of a 2018 general election.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court in 2020 dissolved the newly formed Future Forward Party, which had won the third highest number of seats in the lower house in the 2019 general election.

In both the Cambodian and Thai cases, the courts cited specific violations of the law for their rulings, but their actions were widely seen as reflecting political pressures.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Suu Kyi faces decades behind bars for election fraud

According to a state media report published on Tuesday, Aung San Suu Kyi once called the darling of democracy - has been charged by the Myanmar junta with severe electoral fraud in th ... Myanmar has been in upheaval since a military coup in February spurred national protests and a...
WORLD
BBC

Aung San Suu Kyi being treated well: Myanmar army

Myanmar's military has told the BBC that authorities are not mistreating ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 76-year-old former leader has not been seen in public since a February military coup removed her from office. The BBC's interview with military spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun comes after the...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Military junta charges ousted leader Suu Kyi with election-rigging

Sixteen Myanmar ex-officials, including deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, have been slapped with new charges related to the 2020 election by the Asian country's military junta. This week, 15 officials, including Suu Kyi, were charged with crimes related to the alleged rigging of the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Embattled Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's sword restored by Japanese craftsmen

Tokyo [Japan], November 14 (ANI): The katana-style sword of the ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been restored by craftsmen in Japan hoping to return it to her one day. Before Suu Kyi was cast out during a coup in February this year, she had approached Japan's ambassador...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
Sand Hills Express

Myanmar junta charges U.S. journalist with terrorism and sedition

Yangon — Myanmar’s junta has charged a U.S. journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent that has killed over 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.
WORLD
AFP

Hong Kong independence activist jailed for secession

A young Hong Kong democracy activist was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars on Tuesday after pleading guilty to secession under the city's sweeping national security law. Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to one count of secession and one count of money laundering but defiantly declared he had "nothing to be ashamed of".
CHINA
ABC News

Hong Kong to allow residents of mainland to vote in election

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong authorities will set up polling stations at the border with mainland China to allow Hong Kongers living there to vote during upcoming legislative elections, the city’s leader said Tuesday. During the Dec. 19 legislative elections, registered Hong Kong permanent residents living in the mainland will...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Election Fraud#Electoral Fraud#The Election Commission
US News and World Report

Kazakh Ex-President to Hand Over Ruling Party Leadership to Successor

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will hand over his role as the leader of the ruling Nur Otan party to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nazarbayev's spokesman said on Tuesday. Nazarbayev, 81, had run the Central Asian country for almost three decades before abruptly resigning in 2019 and nominating...
WORLD
AFP

South Korea's ex-dictator Chun: the 'Butcher of Gwangju'

South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan brutally crushed opponents until mass demonstrations forced him out, and remains among the country's most reviled figures despite being its first president to hand over power peacefully. While in power, he also survived a North Korean assassination attempt.
POLITICS
AFP

Israel 'formalising' defence ties with Morocco on minister's visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz heads Tuesday to Morocco on a visit that will "formalise" cooperation between the two countries, officials say, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz, the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco, will sign "a memorandum of understanding that will outline defence cooperation between the two countries", his office said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Thailand
US News and World Report

Mali Delays Talks That Could Decide Post-Coup Election Date

BAMAKO (Reuters) - National reform consultations in Mali that were scheduled for December have been postponed to an unspecified date, organisers said on Monday, likely further delaying a much-anticipated decision on the calendar for post-coup elections. The interim government, which took power following a military overthrow in August 2020, signalled...
POLITICS
Reuters

Venezuela's ruling party wins 20 governorships - electoral authority

CARACAS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) awarded victory to the ruling Socialist party in 20 governorships and three to opposition politicians in an initial announcement on Monday following local and regional elections. Shortly after the first results were published, leftist President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the government's...
POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Why investigating potential war crimes in Afghanistan just became much harder – and could take years

The Australian government established the Office of the Special Investigator last year to investigate allegations made in the Brereton Report that Australian soldiers had committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Recently, the director-general of the office, Chris Moraitis, told a Senate Estimates Committee it could take anywhere between one to five years before evidence can be presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the first step in beginning a trial. The allegations made against Australian Defence Force members attracted significant public interest when they were announced. So it may seem surprising the team of 50 investigators expect the initial phase of the...
MILITARY
AFP

Bangladesh demonstrators demand foreign treatment for ailing ex-PM

Bangladesh police fired tear gas and around 20 people were injured Monday as thousands of opposition demonstrators demanded the government allow ailing ex-premier Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for treatment. Zia, 76, arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was admitted to the critical care unit of a Dhaka hospital early this month after her health worsened, one of her doctors told AFP. She is currently barred by a court from travelling overseas after being convicted on graft charges in 2018. "She is critically ill and now urgently needs treatment in developed countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain. There is no treatment for her in the region," doctor A.Z.M. Zahid Hossain said.
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Bulgarian president scores comfortable re-election victory

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a popular anti-corruption figure in the European Union's poorest country, scored a comfortable re-election victory on Sunday. "Bulgaria is exiting from the deadlock," the former fighter pilot said after polling institutes estimated his share of the vote at 66 percent. Bulgarians have voted "for change, for a break from corruption, from plunder and lawlessness, for a purging of the mafia from power," the 58-year-old said. Challenger Anastas Guerdjikov, credited with 32 percent of the vote, was quick to concede defeat, while asserting that "the entire apparatus of the state worked for the  incumbent president".
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy