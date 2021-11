Tesla's first Megacharging station (or at least one of the first) at the Giga Nevada battery gigafactory, did not have to wait too long for the first EV to show up. New photos, shared by Twitter user @hwfeinstein, allow us to take a closer look at the probably the latest pre-production version of the Tesla Semi and Megacharger terminals.

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO