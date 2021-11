Trendy Tigers, NFT has launched Jungleverse – the first of its kind initiative that integrates metaverse and the real world. It marks the successful launch of animal NFTs with an element of 3D and AR. With this, the NFT world is poised for the next level of digital richness blended in the whole experience and NFT enthusiasts will be highly excited with the features that these NFTs have to offer. They include.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO