Dialpad adds unlimited domestic voice calling and SMS capabilities to its comprehensive suite of unified communications and contact center solutions. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced it is bringing localized Direct Inward Dialing (DID) and SMS support to businesses operating in Australia. Dialpad customers can now take advantage of unlimited calls and text messaging at a cost-effective level. DID is a communications feature that allows organizations to assign personal business phone numbers to each employee—without needing a separate physical phone line for each.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO