From crayons to graffiti, Alex Kizu has drawn his childhood passion into a career. On Tuesday, artist Alex Kizu, who creates art under the name DEFER, will speak with host Gustavo Tepetla about his experience of being one of the original pioneers of the early Los Angeles graffiti scene as part of the “DISRUPT the Fowler” series. A collaboration between the Fowler Museum and student organization DISRUPT, the series offers programs with the goal of breaking down barriers in the art world to promote inclusivity. The Fowler’s curator of public programs, Bianca Collins, said the museum is always looking for ways to engage with the student body population and uplift those who might feel as though they do not belong.

