Last week I took a look at the Detroit Pistons defense as a whole and broke down areas I felt like they were being solid and some areas where they could definitely show improvement. This week, I decided to take more of an individual approach and look at the two guys I would say have a solid case for being the two best defenders on the team — or at least have the biggest impact right now on that end of the floor.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO