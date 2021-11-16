ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie artistic venue expands with building purchase

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvxP9_0cy0MhKh00 Chapel Theatre takes over shuttered preschool next door to expand its ability to hold classes and outdoor events.

Chapel Theatre of Milwaukie has taken over the shuttered Sweet Pea Preschool building next door to expand the creative venue's ability to host classes, rehearsals, private lessons and outdoor events.

Prior to 2007, the preschool and church buildings were all part of one property. In September 2007, the church sold the smaller building for $242,000 to the preschool owners, who then turned it into Sweet Pea. Former preschool owner Lynnette Bole sold the property on Oct. 13 to Chapel Theatre for $450,000.

"Because it was all originally one property, we shared the parking lot and the outdoor fenced area, but we always hoped a day would come when we could put the property back together again and expand the work we are able to do in the community," Chapel Theatre director Corinn deTorres said.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28, Chapel Theatre will host a shopping bazaar for local artists and crafters offering soaps, jewelry, bags, cards, art prints, candles and ceramics. Visit chapeltheatremilwaukie.com for more information about upcoming events or to reserve space for teaching classes, holding private lessons, producing workshops or rehearsing shows.

