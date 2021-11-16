Alert: Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion

DUBAI, UAE – Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The MoU was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. Marwan Boodai, Chairman...
Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
Wizz Air has signed a deal to purchase up to 196 A321 neo and A321 XLR aircraft, as part of growth plans to become “a 500 aircraft group”. The order was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, and includes a firm order for 102 A321 aircraft, comprising 75 A321 neos and 27 A321 XLRs. The bulk of these aircraft are set to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
Embraer has announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria. The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth at USD 299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. Air Lease, the Los Angeles-based jet financing and leasing company, added to...
Wizz Air Holdings Plc has sealed a deal with Airbus for up 196 Airbus A321 family aircraft. It is made up of a firm order of 75 Airbus A321neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with most to be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Wizz Air may acquire a further 19...
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the deal for the A321neo aircraft was a "very positive signal that we [are starting] to be on the front foot again." The value of the deal for the single-aisle passenger jets has not been revealed, but is believed to be worth billions of dollars.
DUBAI—Some 39,000 new airliners will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years, Airbus says in its latest forecast. By aircraft type, Airbus believes there will be demand by 2040 for around 29,700 small aircraft like the Airbus A220, A320 family or Boeing 737 MAX, and for about 5,300 medium-sized aircraft like the Airbus A321XLR, A330neo or Boeing 787-8. Around 4,000 large aircraft, like the Airbus A350 or Boeing 787-10 and 777X, will be needed.
Retirement of older aircraft to accelerate, demand progressively more driven by replacement, supporting the industry’s decarbonization objectives. Demand for air transport will continue to grow, driven by GDP, rising middle class and desire to explore and connect. Continued improvements in fleet efficiency, sustainable fuels, operations and propulsion technologies will enable...
Kuwait Airways has revealed it is in talks with planemaker Airbus to amend its outstanding order. The Middle-Eastern carrier announced a deal for 10 A350-900s and 15 A320neos in 2014, later amending its order in 2018. The airline is now looking to change the type of aircraft it will receive but didn’t provide any further details.
