Alert: Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion

DUBAI—Some 39,000 new airliners will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years, Airbus says in its latest forecast. By aircraft type, Airbus believes there will be demand by 2040 for around 29,700 small aircraft like the Airbus A220, A320 family or Boeing 737 MAX, and for about 5,300 medium-sized aircraft like the Airbus A321XLR, A330neo or Boeing 787-8. Around 4,000 large aircraft, like the Airbus A350 or Boeing 787-10 and 777X, will be needed.

