Video Games

How to fix DirectX 12 Error in Halo Infinite

By Ryan Galloway
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most new game launches, there are bound to be day one issues—Halo Infinite is no different. Right now, some PC players have encountered an error code stating that the game “Could not find compatible Graphics Device due to the following missing feature: Hardware Tiled Resources Tier 2”. This...

dotesports.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Pc Game#Graphics Card#Directx#Error Code#Graphics Device
