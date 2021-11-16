ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev, a light-heavyweight contest in works for March 12 Fight Night main-event

By Abhai Singh Tanwar
Cover picture for the articleUFC Lightheavyweight Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev have been approached to fight each other next year i.e. 2021 on March 12 positioned for the main event of a Fight Night. The news was first reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA. Santos is a former light-heavyweight title challenger where...

Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos set to return against Magomed Ankalaev on March 19

UFC light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev are set to battle in a UFC Fight Night main event on March 19. The news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and will serve as the biggest test for Ankalaev thus far in the UFC. Both men are coming off the back of nice wins with Santos bouncing back from three straight losses with a victory over Johnny Walker.
