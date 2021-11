After attending the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, I am amazed at how dramatically youth representation at these meetings has shifted over the years. My first COP experience was in 2009. I was a high school student living in Denmark for an exchange program and was already interested in solving climate change issues. Back then, COPs did not open their doors for civil society and, to get inside, you needed to be part of a government delegation or a powerful private sector company. I asked my school how to get accreditation and no one knew how. Friends were trying to get tickets for the Green Zone — the space where the public have their voices heard through workshops and events — and it was still nearly impossible due to the high demand.

