Spiritual Activism - A special event hosted by the School of Consciousness and Transformation

Faith Lutheran School of Plano serves students in preschool through grade 12. Founded in 1971, our classical Lutheran school embodies both the sound doctrine and the educational model that are essential to training up our children in the faith and cultivating in them wisdom and virtue, a love of learning, sound reasoning, and the ability to confess and defend the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We partner with families to provide a true, good, and beautiful classical education built upon the foundation of God’s Word and the Lutheran Confessions so that we may present every person complete in Christ (Colossians 1:28). To learn more about Faith Lutheran School, please visit www.flsplano.org or call 972.423.7448.

PLANO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO