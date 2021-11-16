ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession shows the problem with a world run by old people

"Should so much depend on one person’s excretory system?" says Spencer Kornhaber. "More than ever, Succession is about the gravitational heft that America gives particular men, and the chaos that ensues when mortality wobbles them. The latest episode, 'Retired Janitors of Idaho,' depicts the long-awaited Waystar Royco shareholder meeting, at which...

Succession has an antihero show problem of having evil characters who aren't despicable enough

"If the heyday of the antihero shows proved anything, it’s that there’s a built-in trap when it comes to shows about bad people," says Lili Loofbourow. "It is basically that badness, whether it registers as people being immoral or amoral or otherwise unmoved by the limits 'good' people habitually accept, is incredibly fun to watch. It can (in shows like The Sopranos, for instance) be richly compelling: Most of us have some badness at our rotten little cores, so it’s pleasurable and interesting to see the complicated, compromised, and less savory parts of humanity—the parts we normal people spend a lot of energy keeping down—represented. Finally, badness is an engine. Breaking Bad is about a man who struggled to be good but felt emasculated by virtuous passivity then learning to revel in the momentum badness afforded him. The point is this: Badness makes a lot prestige TV fun, and if the antihero experiments were implicitly testing just how bad a protagonist would have to be in order for audiences to reject him, the answer was frequently never. Forced to choose between morality and entertainment, the bulk of viewers tend to choose the latter unless they’re absolutely beaten over the head with a protagonist’s irredeemability—if he confesses, say, as Walter White did in Breaking Bad, that everything he did wasn’t really for his family but for him, because he liked it. The results of the experiment are in and so prestige antihero shows, in this era of television, must contend with the audience’s well-documented instinct to reflexively sympathize with the charismatic evildoers if their adventures are the ones centered onscreen. But the solutions to that genuinely interesting storytelling problem haven’t really evolved, and I’ve been wondering whether Succession is in this regard more of the same or an exception. I suggested at the start of Season 3 that Succession might be a sitcom dressed up as a drama—that it was repetitive rather than propulsive and that this ought perhaps to be seen as a strength rather than a flaw. Still, the season is recycling beats to a surprising degree: Gerri is once again being asked to be a placeholder CEO, Shiv once again gets invited in only to be disempowered by Logan, and Logan’s health once again incapacitates him for long enough—in the midst of a company crisis—that his children have to make decisions he’ll hate. Even the decision the kids make without him is the same: involve Stewy (and Sandy) more deeply in the company. What this merry-go-round does, just in terms of negotiating the 'badness' problem, is keep the stakes low: It prevents characters from getting what they want but it also limits the impact of their amusing and witty faults to a contained and rarefied space. The board. Fancy apartments. Private jets. Yachts." As Loofbourow notes, The Sopranos confronted its problem of the audience sympathizing with its evil characters by having them do increasingly unspeakable things. "Succession does occasionally deploy that strategy too; it has mostly reminded us of the Roy family’s cruelty by inserting regular examples of their total invulnerability to and contempt for ordinary people," says Loofbourow. "But the glimpses of the havoc they wreak on those populations are extremely brief." Sunday's episode, says Loofbourow, may change that. "What It Takes," she says, "introduces something Succession has (in its capacity as a sitcom, anyway) studiously avoided: stakes that extend beyond its hermetic corporate world."
'Succession' Review: Episode 6 Paints a Scary Future, While Sins of the Past Prey on Two Patsies

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 6, “What It Takes.”] It’s time to talk about Tom. Over the past few seasons, one of “Succession’s” most curious early characters has seen the zeal zapped from his eyes. Remember his wedding night? When he finds out Shiv (Sarah Snook) slept with her sleazeball coworker Nate (Ashley Zukerman)? Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is so charged up — high on the big night’s romantic vibes, his newly minted family spirit, and the recent knowledge that his seconds-old spouse prefers an open marriage — that he gets into Nate’s face and threatens...
Dopesick showed the evil of the ultra-rich, while Succession lampoons their greed

Hulu limited series Dopesick, in exploring the pure evil behind the proliferation of OxyContin and the sweeping epidemic of addiction and death that followed, proved to be essential and educational as it wrapped its season this week, says Allison Keene. "For all of the murmurings most of us have heard about the Sacklers (or 'members of the Sackler family,' as their lawyers are fond of emailing me whenever we post a story), Dopesick clearly laid things out in no uncertain terms, never holding back on calling out the outrageous behavior at the heart of this horror," says Keene. "Yet no matter how cartoonish Purdue’s rotten cabal may have appeared onscreen, it was only reflecting a bitter truth. The phrase 'rotten cabal' is one I’ve cribbed from HBO’s Succession, used there to denote the cronies behind the fictional mega-corp Waystar Royco. But one of the things Succession has been able to do so well over its three season run is make us laugh at the bumbling exploits of the uber-rich, even at their most depraved. And yet, Dopesick reminds us that we shouldn’t laugh. We should be taking to the streets. There is a troubling trend in our current American society where regular people feel compelled to defend the rights and honor not only of the wealthy (Elon Musk or Donald Trump) but of giant corporations (Disney, Warner Brothers). It’s not just baffling, but sad. In this warped fan culture, many Americans are rooting for those whose interests are diametrically opposed to their own. It brings to mind thoughts of medieval serfs standing knee-deep in mud and covered in boils delighted to hear tell that the Lord and Lady have produced an heir who will one day also rule them. Surely we know better now? In its finale, Dopesick went beyond that exposure of corporate and personal greed to show how the influence of wealth led to our government’s own hand in this corruption, not only name-dropping Rudy Giuliani as a lobbyist for Purdue Pharma, but in the storyline where Main Justice attempts to shut down the case. As US Attorney John Brownlee (Jake McDorman) says, they took the case as far as they were allowed, stymied by political appointees. It’s similar to a plotline in Succession Season 3, where Waystar Royco—and by extension the Roy family—are being investigated by the Department of Justice, and using every possible political connection they have (including a call to an unnamed President) to try and stop it from happening. Again, in Succession we weirdly root for the Roys to worm their way out of prosecution, whereas Dopesick shows us how truly disgusting that result is."
Sarah Snook
Matthew Macfadyen
Kieran Culkin
The Morning Show Season 2 probably cemented its intention to be a messy show

"Halfway through The Morning Show’s second-season finale, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), co-anchor of the fictional morning show TMS, calls her disgraced co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who has just tested positive for COVID," says Anna Nordberg. "Bradley is concerned about how Alex is holding up, but she’s also got problems of her own: Her brother, an addict, has been missing for two days after Bradley cut ties with him. She hasn’t even tweeted out his picture, she admits to Alex, because she’s too ashamed. What follows is the closest thing to a thesis the scattershot show has come to. 'If you want to cut somebody off, cut them off and be done with it,' says Alex, who has been wrestling with her own relationship with the show’s former anchor and her longtime friend, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell). 'If that is not an option, then you’ve gotta own them. Don’t let your shame of what other people think run your life.' In the final minutes of the episode, we see Bradley reuniting with her brother, choosing the mess and chaos of owning the difficult parts of her life versus cutting them off. The idea of owning your mess instead of trying to contain it or run from it is the one clear theme that emerges from The Morning Show’s deeply uneven second season. There were times when the season made so little sense—veering from one bonkers plotline to another while spending way too much time with post-cancellation Mitch moping around a villa on Lake Como—that I wondered if the incoherence might actually be the point. During COVID, it feels like we’ve collectively lost the plot, that none of us quite understand the story we’re in. So I admit I found it strangely satisfying to watch a show that seemed to have no idea what it was doing either. After a three-episode arc painstakingly laid the groundwork for Alex to return to TMS, only to have her ghost a presidential debate and disappear off to Italy, my first reaction was, What the hell is happening? My second was, Maybe this is the show we deserve right now."
Helena Bonham Carter to Play British Soap Star Who Was Unceremoniously Fired in 'Nolly' From 'It's a Sin' Writer Russell T. Davies

Helena Bonham Carter is set to play one of the U.K.’s forgotten soap stars in a new limited series from “Years and Years” and “It’s a Sin” writer Russell T. Davies and producer Nicola Shindler. “Nolly,” commissioned by commercial broadcaster ITV, looks at the reign and fall from grace of TV legend Noele Gordon, who was a mainstay on long-running ITV soap opera “Crossroads” for 18 years until she was unceremoniously fired. “What’s extraordinary is that this woman was at the absolute peak of the powers — and this was the biggest show in the country — and she was fired without...
HBO's Black and Missing arrives perfectly timed months after the Gabby Petito case

Even though the four-part docuseries following founders of the Black and Missing Foundation from Emmy-winning editor Geeta Gandbhir and Soledad O’Brien has been in the works for three years, it couldn't be more relevant in wake of all the attention Petito received. "It’s a by-the-numbers production, but it’s both visceral and data-heavy. Audiences will discover that hundreds of thousands of girls and women reported missing each year go unnoticed, many of them African American, Latina or Indigenous," says Tambay Obenson. "Often presumed runaways, trafficked, or, worse, dead, they are priorities for neither the police nor the press. According to the FBI, 34% of the women and girls reported missing in 2020 in the United States were Black; Black girls and women account for roughly 15% of the U.S. female population. The lack of attention to their cases has prompted a proliferation of organizations like Black and Missing as well as websites dedicated to the search for these women. They represent the familys’ best hope for visibility — and, absent media coverage and police engagement, the families find themselves bearing the full weight of finding out what’s happened to their loved ones. Black and Missing suggests that working-class Black girls and women at the intersection of race, gender and poverty are the least protected and most invisible. For any series to rail against a media landscape that reinforces racially charged images of welfare queens, crack babies, and super predators is a tall order, and there’s only so much Black and Missing can accomplish...Its stories aren’t meant to be twisty, lurid mysteries like Netflix’s widely-popular Making a Murderer, so those seeking an addictive watch will be driven by empathy. A pessimist might argue that, in a country that remains divided largely along racial lines, Black and Missing may inevitably be a sermon preached to the choir. The series simply can’t compete with near-relentless, blanket news coverage of the Petito case; it’s unlikely to embed itself into public consciousness in the same way." ALSO: Black and Missing good at targeting the media's "Missing White Woman Syndrome."
Fox reality boss always wanted to revive Joe Millionaire, but "we knew we couldn't just bring back a remake of the original, that wouldn't work"

"Obviously, the big surprise was gone," Rob Wade, who joined Fox as alternative entertainment president in 2017, tells Variety. "I also felt like that kind of surprise is very particular to a certain era. And that kind of era is probably gone in TV. So we had to find a way of reimagining the format by putting a twist on it, which was going to be fresh, and also really importantly, sustainable.” Wade and his team came up with four or five different twists on the format. They then contacted Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano to help flesh out the ideas they had come up with and come up with a winning concept. Salsano says when she was approached, “my jaw dropped. I was such a fan. I could name the cast. If you think about it, it turned everything on its head. It was super honest, and it has those moments that you were like, ‘Oh my God!’" The new version, she promises, “has equally ‘WTF’ moments. But I think it’s done in a way that is kind of like where the country is right now. We’re not lying to anyone. They don’t know everything, and there are twists and turns along the way that even the audience won’t know until they come up. But I would say not a big ‘gotcha.’ And that was important to all of us, to not make it a big ‘gotcha.’” ALSO: Meet Joe Millionaire: For Richer or for Poorer's two stars: 27-year-old farming CEO Steven and 32-year-old construction CEO Kurt.
Is GAC Family trying to re-create the less-inclusive Hallmark Channel of the past?

The recently rebranded cable network -- which first gained mainstream attention for giving Lori Loughlin her first post-college cheating scandal acting role -- is the brainchild of Bill Abbott, who stepped down as Hallmark Channel boss in January 2020 shortly after the cable network received criticism for airing and then pulling an ad featuring brides kissing. As Josef Adalian notes, GAC Family "has the backing of an investor group with ties to former president Donald Trump (and) appears to be positioning itself as a destination for viewers who think Hallmark holiday movies are too edgy." Abbott, Adalian points out, had a "go-slow approach to diversifying the network’s extremely vanilla programming — at a time when most other platforms were pushing to expand inclusion efforts...After keeping a low public profile (and no doubt waiting for the pandemic to ease), Abbott re-emerged earlier this year when he teamed with investment firm Hicks Equity Partners and others to buy two small cable channels, Great American Country and the horse-centric Ride TV. Operating under the banner of GAC Media, the networks have been renamed GAC Family and GAC Living, with the former being positioned as basically Hallmark Channel 2.0: family-friendly fare, lots of focus on holidays, and this year, a dozen Christmas movies, of which 11— or about 92 percent — revolve around lead characters who are white (though there is more diversity among supporting characters)." As Adalian notes, "on its website, GAC Media announced that the company’s mission is to 'celebrate great American traditions and invest in timeless, family-friendly entertainment that honors Americana' with 'content that captures American culture, lifestyle, and heritage.' And in a press release, Abbott said he hoped the networks would 'deliver on the promise of safe and entertaining storytelling.' There’s nothing novel or even problematic about a TV channel appealing to patriotism or using America in its branding: GAC stood for Great American Country long before Abbott arrived, and one of the country’s oldest cable channels is called USA Network. But in a post-Trump country, other parts of the GAC messaging, such as the use of 'American culture' and 'heritage,' could be interpreted as trying to curry favor with supporters of the MAGA movement — particularly when the channel using that language is backed by a major Trump supporter and operated by a man who left Hallmark in the wake of a controversy over gay people expressing love...But here’s where things get tricky. While there may be reasons to be suspicious about GAC’s future plans and goals, so far it is hard to argue the network is going full-on MAGA the way a Newsmax or OANN have done in the news space. There are no movies about woke mobs seeking out the baby Jesus or tales about transgender atheists demanding the cancellation of Christmas. And while all but one of the channel’s 12 movies this year revolve around white, straight characters, that by itself is not evidence GAC won’t be more diverse in 2022, when it will have had months — not weeks — to put together a slate of movies. Right now, what Abbott and GAC are most guilty of is opting against originality in favor of trying to clone the Hallmark template: As soon as GAC was a go, the exec immediately began hiring former Hallmark execs and cutting deals with Hallmark producers and onscreen talent...Still, it is worth noting here that Abbott is trying to recreate the Hallmark Channel DNA at the exact same time Hallmark is slowly and methodically looking to evolve by being more diverse and inclusive, both in its programming and its exec suites. Abbott was replaced as president and CEO by Wonya Lucas, a Black woman."
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

