ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Ketamine One Subsidiary IRP Health Opens Two New Veteran-Focused Clinics

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (" IRP" or the " Subsidiary"), recently opened its Comox Valley and Ottawa clinics (the " Two Clinics"). As previously announced, the Two Clinics are veteran-focused facilities and multidisciplinary in nature. To date, IRP has successfully performed over 10,000 unique treatments for past or present personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (" RCMP"), as well as first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The Comox Valley location is located at 780 30th Street in Courtenay, British Columbia, as the Comox Valley is one of the top retirement destinations in Canada for military veterans. The clinic is currently past the mid-way point of its inaugural program for RCMP personnel. The Ottawa clinic is located at #305 1385 Bank Street, in an area that has a local population of over 9,000 veterans. The clinic's practitioners have begun providing veterans with private, mental health-focused Occupational Therapy sessions. IRP continues to work toward establishing clinic locations in Halifax and Surrey, as also previously announced.

Additionally, the previously announced open label study of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (the " PTSD Study") who are undergoing IRP's proprietary, 12-week physical therapy program, in affiliation with Ketamine One's wholly owned contract research organization KGK Science Inc (" KGK"), has recently received ethics approval. The next stage in preparation for the PTSD Study is to initiate a participant recruitment campaign and KGK expects to begin data collection early in 2022. A secondary benefit of the PTSD Study is that it will provide an opportunity for veterans who do not qualify for funding through Veterans Affairs Canada to participate in IRP's beneficial program.

Management Commentary

"I would like to commend Steven Inglefield and his team for getting IRP's Comox Valley and Ottawa clinics to operational status and for beginning to treat veterans and first responders in multidisciplinary ways. Ketamine One continues to be a leader in mental health in Canada, and North America, thanks to the hard work of its employees," said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. "I am also excited about the advancement of the PTSD Study, which is a great example of two of our subsidiaries, IRP and KGK, working together with the goal of advancing the field mental health. As Canada's only group of physical rehabilitation clinics exclusively treating members of the veteran and first responder population, IRP is filling a critical role in providing customized treatment programs for patients and is seeing strong demand for its services," added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company's wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary's history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

" Adam Deffett"Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor RelationsTel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)Email: IR@ketamine.one Web: www.ketamine.one Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: KetamineOne Capital Limited

Comments / 0

Related
bizwest.com

Klarisana opens ketamine-therapy clinic in Longmont

LONGMONT — Klarisana Outreach Inc., operator of the Klarisana chain of ketamine-therapy clinics, is opening its latest branch in Longmont. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
LONGMONT, CO
TheStreet

Ketamine One Provides Update On Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the " MCTO") granted on November 1, 2021 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order (" NP 12-203").
BUSINESS
Athol Daily News

VA opens new outpatient Clinic on UMass Chan Medical School Campus

WORCESTER — The Veterans Affairs’ Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System and UMass Chan Medical School kicked off the week of Veterans Day by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Nov. 8, to celebrate the opening of a new 48,000-square-foot VA clinic located on the medical school’s campus. The clinic will provide Veterans with access to primary and specialty health care in a brand-new space designed for patient-aligned care teams.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mental Health#Health Clinics#Clinical Research#The Company#Medi#Konef#North American#Irp Health Ltd#The Canadian Armed Forces#Rcmp#The Ptsd Study#Ketamine One#Kgk Science Inc
The Spokesman-Review

After visiting VA clinic in Wenatchee, Kim Schrier warns new software hurting veterans’ care, straining health care providers

WASHINGTON – After visiting a Veterans Affairs clinic in Wenatchee, Rep. Kim Schrier warned the VA secretary on Wednesday new software has slowed down veterans’ health care and caused burnout among doctors and nurses since it was implemented a year ago. The Wenatchee clinic is connected to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Fraudulent claims of indigeneity: Indigenous nations are the identity experts

There is a growing movement to identify and call-out people who have fraudulently held positions by claiming indigeneity like Cheyanne Turions, Joseph Boyden, Michelle Latimer and Carrie Bourassa. The fraudulent claims of indigeneity are so widespread that the term “pretendians” has become part of regular vocabulary. On the surface, this seems to align with the interests of Indigenous Peoples, but with the call-outs come underlying components of colonialism. Namely, that Indigenous nations are not being recognized as the authorities when determining indigeneity. Genealogy as the only factor Those quick to call-out are often not clamouring for Indigenous nations’ jurisdiction over citizenship,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Seegene Opens New Subsidiary In Bogotá, Colombia, To Advance Regional COVID-19 Testing

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm specializing in molecular diagnostics (MDx), has announced the opening of an eighth global subsidiary, strategically located in Bogotá, Colombia. The new entity, known as 'Seegene Colombia S.A.S,' began operations in mid-October. While the immediate need is for more rapid and accessible COVID-19 testing throughout the region, the subsidiary will also support screening for other viruses such as human papillomaviruses (HPVs).
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Place
Vancouver, CA
Columbian

Free clinic opens new location in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — Battle Ground HealthCare celebrated its new location at 1910 S.W. Ninth Ave. last week with “A Week of Gratitude: Celebrating Where We Have Been and Where We Are Going.” The social media campaign highlighted the beginnings of the clinic, the transition to the new location, a virtual ribbon-cutting, and a celebration of local community partners.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
nutritionaloutlook.com

IADSA focuses is on immune health, resilience in new 'Mind the Gap' resource

The new “Mind the Gap” information resource, developed by the International Alliance of Dietary/Food Supplement Associations (IADSA), is focusing the importance of immune health in promoting resilience. The new “Mind the Gap” information resource, developed by the International Alliance of Dietary/Food Supplement Associations (IADSA; London, UK), is focusing the importance...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Delic Closes $10M Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics

Psychedelic wellness company Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its previously announced acquisition of Ketamine Wellness Centers Arizona LLC. Deal Details. The transaction creates the largest chain of wellness centers providing ketamine treatments in the U.S, with a consolidated revenue run rate of $11...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Business Services Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Business Service Providers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the business services category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in providing various types of business services (such as business valuation, business consulting, business branding, etc.). Each profile is...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Worldwide Sequencing Reagents Industry To 2028 - Focus On Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Agri Genomics & Forensics And Reproductive Health

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sequencing Reagents Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to this report, the global sequencing reagents market is assessed to observe a growth trend at a CAGR of 12.83% based on revenue through the considered period 2021-2028.The ongoing research in genomics due to the rise in chronic diseases, along with the advancement in genomics following the launch of new technologies, are driving the studied market on a growth path. Additionally, investments by manufacturers and governments in genomics are opening new avenues for the market globally.Conversely, social and ethical issues relating to data privacy and the lack of professionals in developing regions impede the overall growth of the sequencing reagents market. Regional Outlook.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Lack of mental health focus in new Manx government plan under scrutiny

The "dramatically worsened mental health situation" on the Isle of Man is not reflected in the government's five-year plan, an MHK has said. Tynwald gave its unanimous backing to the draft document on Tuesday. Joney Faragher said she was concerned the importance of the need to improve mental health services...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy