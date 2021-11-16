ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insecure's Yvonne Orji: "I absolutely love that Molly and Issa are best friends again"

“Season 4 was hard," Orji tells TVLine. "We were apart most of that season, and when we did have scenes together, we were fighting. I didn’t like that. And now we’re...

Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Insecure's Kendrick Sampson Talks Nathan and Issa, How the HBO Comedy 'Showed Up for Black People'

As the debate continues over which Insecure man should end up with Issa, Kendrick Sampson is more concerned with seeing everyone in the HBO comedy live their best life. “I think it’s more so about what Issa needs, and she has to decide that for herself,” the actor, who plays Nathan, tells TVLine. “I would love to see her with Nathan, but more than anything, I just want to see them all be healthy, young Black folks navigating.” This Sunday’s episode (10/9c) will see Issa and Nathan meet up after their disastrous night together in which Issa, who was still heartbroken over...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Host 2021 International Emmys

Insecure star Yvonne Orji will host this year’s International Emmy Awards, organizers announced Friday. The Nigerian-American actress and comedian, a Primetime Emmy nominee herself for her performance as Molly in the hit HBO series, will present the 49th International Emmy Awards in front of a crowd of international and U.S. industry guests at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in New York on Monday, Nov. 22. Orji’s recent one-hour stand-up special, Momma, I Made It, which she shot in Washington, D.C., and Nigeria, premiered on HBO last year. Prior to the taping, she toured the U.S. with her act, playing to sold-out...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Are Insecure's Nathan and Issa Finally on the Same Page? Kendrick Sampson Teases 'Unpredictable' Times Ahead

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this Sunday’s episode of Insecure. Not even a salty, tear-soaked kiss could get in the way of love or whatever’s happening between Insecure’s Nathan and Issa — they obviously really like each other. This Sunday’s episode saw the pair drop all pretenses and get real about how they feel each other. “I don’t wanna just be friends with you,” Issa tells Nathan, who shared the same sentiment. It’s a sweet progression forward after a lengthy back-and-forth. “There was a moment between them at the end of Season 4 where she makes it clear she wants to be...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Orji
TVLine

Insecure Recap: Issa Makes Things Weird ... and Then Better

Issa is the queen of maladroit encounters and on Sunday night’s installment of Insecure, she wasted no time making things awkward. When Nathan thanked Issa and her friends, Molly and Kelli, for coming to his barbershop’s beach party, she responded, “Yeah, great and you?” Issa then talked about the weather, and after Nathan walked away to handle his hosting duties, she ran to Molly and Kelli to confirm that her potential boo was indeed mad at her for crying in his mouth. Kelli said that Issa was the one behaving clumsily and handed her an alcoholic beverage to loosen up on the...
TV SERIES
Vulture

If an Insecure Movie Ever Happens, Just Know Issa Rae Is ‘Down Bad’

And just like that, the countdown to the Insecure finale begins. Then that’s it. No more. Fin. Many Saints of Inglewood? Please. Insecure: The Movie. Never, sigh. At Saturday night’s Vulture Festival event starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and a bottle of prosecco, Rae made the heartbreaking confirmation that she has “no desire” to join the canon of HBO series that’ve found a second (or third or fourth …) life as a feature-film length. The fifth and final season of her breakthrough show will be all the story she has left to tell about Issa Dee & Co. Should that plan change, however, just know some accountant will pay! “If you see that an Insecure movie is coming, it means I’m down bad,” Rae explained to Vulture’s E. Alex Jung. “Just know she needs the money!” Sadly, this also puts a pin in any hopes for Orji to put her own spin on Insecure with a movie written by Orji, directed by Orji, and starring Orji and only Orji — The Molly Show, some might say. In fact, Rae said, the story was always meant to be told in five seasons and that was her intention from day one. How, exactly, it would end was more like an 11th-hour decision, though. Two weeks before shooting the series finale, “something just wasn’t working.” Rae said she rewrote some of the script. So, yes, two versions of the end of Insecure do exist and not even Orji knows this alternate conclusion … yet. “I’ll send it!” Rae swore.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny Sees A Bit Of Issa Dee's Career Journey In His Own

As any “Insecure” superfan could attest, the road to success for heroine Issa Dee (series creator Issa Rae) has been long and riddled with disappointment, full of cases where she got overlooked in favor of a white face. But now, in the fifth and final season of the HBO comedy, Issa is reaping the benefits of years of effort as a thriving entrepreneur. Even more importantly, she’s bringing other Black folks with her.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
Elle

Insecure's Kendrick Sampson on Issa and Nathan, Abolition, and Reimagining Safety in Hollywood

For Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson, storytelling is about more than just entertainment; it’s about cultural transformation. When I hopped onto a Zoom call with the Houston native—who appeared on How To Get Away With Murder and The Vampire Diaries before playing Nathan on Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series—I was immediately mesmerized by his authentic laugh, Southern charm, and heart-melting smile. However, it soon became clear that his passion for real and lasting systematic change burns just as bright as his striking hazel eyes.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

As INSECURE ends, what’s next for Issa Rae and HBO?

One thing’s for sure, she has no intention of stopping anytime soon. Riding high on the critical success of her five series comedy-drama Insecure, Issa Rae and her production company are busy working on their next projects – two book adaptations. The first of these being The Vanishing Half written...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

HBO's 'Insecure' shows Houston a lot of love on latest episode

With Kendrick Sampson’s character Nathan playing a key part in the final season of HBO’s "Insecure", it was only right that his hometown got a shout out in this week’s episode. Sampson, who grew up in Missouri City but currently lives in Los Angeles, plays Nathan, who grew up in...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'Insecure': Yvonne Orji on Molly Giving Up Control and Her New Life Perspective (Exclusive)

[Warning: Spoilers for Insecure season 5, episode 5, “Surviving, Okay?!”]. Molly is in a whole new headspace. This week's Insecure episode, "Surviving, Okay?!", begins with Molly getting news that her mother, CeeCee (L. Scott Caldwell) is in the hospital after suffering a stroke. As Yvonne Orji tells ET, this situation puts her character in a moment of reflection, regret and thinking about her future.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure's Yvonne Orji and L. Scott Caldwell Unpack the Molly/Mom Crisis

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Insecure Episode 5. Proceed at your own risk. Confronting a parent’s mortality is never easy to do, but that’s what Molly found herself dealing with on Sunday night’s installment of Insecure. HBO’s popular rom-com opened with Molly getting her freak on with a new paramour named Cliff. After the steamy encounter ended, she realized her father and brothers had been blowing up her phone to tell her Carol, her mom, had a stroke. Molly rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news and didn’t even have time to change out of her sexy black date dress. In...
TV SERIES
Parade

Sister, Sister! 30 Best Gifts That Your Sister Will Absolutely Love

There’s no one on Earth who knows your sister (or sisters) better than you do. After all, you know all her embarrassing childhood moments, have overcome countless silly fights together, and probably still share clothes and secrets to this day. Having said that, there’s no amount of closeness that can completely eradicate the sense of dread when it comes time to buy presents—even if they are for your sister from the same mister.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

What it's like to be a guest actor on Curb Your Enthusiasm

"The show is built around guest stars,” says Ben Shenkman, who plays Larry David's attorney for three Season 10 episodes, in The Ringer's oral history of Curb guest actors. Patton Oswalt, who guest-stars this season as Larry's business manager, adds: “This show doesn’t mind the awkwardness of finding the comedy of a conversation that maybe isn’t going anywhere, or someone is being negative and trying to shut things down. That kind of comedy, to me, is incredible. I love that.”
TV SERIES
coveteur.com

Introducing Issa: The Creator on What’s Next After Insecure

What began as a conversation between two friends at a dinner party in Los Angeles took shape in the form of a press conference at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan. Leslie Moonves, then chairman and CEO of the CBS Corporation, and Barry Meyer, then CEO and chairman of Time Warner, stepped from behind the curtain and announced the news: They were merging. A select group of top-performing shows on UPN, owned by CBS Corp, and the WB, owned by Time Warner, would be moved over to the new network's lineup and reach an even larger audience-base of young adults. The two television networks were a home to a slew of Black television programs, including shows that featured long-lost twin sisters who reunited after being separated at birth, a boy sent away by his mother to live in Bel Air with his uncle, and a group of four female friends navigating life as 30-somethings in Los Angeles. In September 2006, the UPN and WB officially shuttered. And so the "golden age of Black television" came to a close.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure Recap: Loaded 'I Love You's and Issa's Dramatic Hospital Run-In

If you were to Venn diagram Sunday night’s Insecure, it would start with Molly’s mom having a stroke, intersected with Issa going to her bestie’s apartment with Nathan and promptly losing Molly’s dog. This would be followed by Issa saying she loved Nathan without him saying it back, with the final circle encompassing her crushing run-in with Lawrence, Condola and their baby boy at the hospital. In other words, it doesn’t take a statistician to figure out Issa is stuck in a love rut. She’s trying to move forward with her new boo thang Nathan on the HBO romcom, but can’t seem...
TV & VIDEOS
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

