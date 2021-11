After a year that started with plenty of injuries, Grant girls soccer stayed strong, downed Beaverton in 6A title match. Back on Sept. 14 at Sherwood High School, down multiple players due to injuries, Grant High girls soccer suffered its first loss of the season 2-0. The then-No. 2-ranked Generals looked as if that 3-0 start might have been a case of good luck surviving through the injuries, giving up two goals to the Bowmen and not scoring any.

5 DAYS AGO