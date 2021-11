Dwyane Wade describes his daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender when she was 12, as "one of the greatest teachers of my life." In a wide-ranging Instagram Live interview on Thursday with TODAY contributor Jill Martin, the retired basketball star talked about his upbringing, his NBA career and his efforts to be the best possible parent to his kids. Wade covers those pivotal moments of his life in his new photographic memoir "Dwyane," which was released this week.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO