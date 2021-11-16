ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

WOULD INITIATE PEACE EFFORTS

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 7 days ago

--- London. Nov. 16. — Charles P. Trevelyan, liberal member for Yorks, in a speech in the house of commons today urged the formulation of terms of peace for the purpose of trying to obtain by negotiations instead of by bloodshed the restoration of Belgium and the settlement of European boundaries...

