UP Fintech Holding Limited To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (TIGR) - Get UP Fintech Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on November 30, 2021.

UP Fintech's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on November 30, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 30, 2021 Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Conference Call Information:

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at this time. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. UP Fintech would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator.

Preregistration Information:

Participants may register for the conference call by navigating to: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1560239 Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and registrant id. The conference ID: is 1560239

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 8, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 2 8199 0299Passcode: 1560239A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its "mobile first" strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Mr. Clark S. SoucyUP Fintech Holding LimitedEmail: ir@itiger.com

