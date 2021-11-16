Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 PM MST today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221...222...225 through 233 and 237, which includes the eastern mountains under 9000 feet, all of the Interstate 25 corridor and Fremont, Otero, Crowley, eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...233 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...233 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Rapid fire spread will be possible if a fire should start.
