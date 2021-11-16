ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 22:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 PM MST today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221...222...225 through 233 and 237, which includes the eastern mountains under 9000 feet, all of the Interstate 25 corridor and Fremont, Otero, Crowley, eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...233 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...233 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Rapid fire spread will be possible if a fire should start.
BACA COUNTY, CO
NBCMontana

Freezing rain and snow to impact Tuesday travel

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead and Mission Valleys from until 11AM Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Patchy freezing rain possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region from 10 AM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday. Total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches will be possible for West Glacier, 4 to 6 inches at Marias Pass.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain at lower elevations during the day Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The high wind warning for the Absaroka Mountains and east side of the Wind River Mountains is being allowed to expire this afternoon. Winds have decreased today with gusts between 30 and 45 mph, but were higher earlier with gusts between 65 to 70 mph in some locations. A storm system will be moving through the area tonight, bringing more gusty wind and some snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The high wind warning for the central Wyoming mountains is being allowed to expire this afternoon. Wind speeds are decreasing this afternoon with gusts between 30 to 45 mph, though winds gusted as high as 65 mph earlier. A storm system will be moving through the area tonight into Wednesday, bringing more gusty wind and some snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Winds have begun to decrease this evening which will lower the fire danger. Cooler air and higher relative humidities arrive overnight as a cold front pushes in from the north.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin A band of rain and snow will bring a quick slushy accumulation of snow this evening A band of rain and snow pushing through North-Central Montana this evening will bring a quick round of snowfall to the area. While precipitation may briefly start out as rainfall, any rain will quickly turn to snow, resulting in poor visibility and a slushy coating of snow on the roads. If you are traveling this evening, be alert for quick changes in visibility and road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind gusts have remained below warning levels the past several hours and are expected to continue to decrease. The Arlington area could still see wind gusts to 50 mph through the evening. But warning level wind gusts are no longer expected.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

