Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO