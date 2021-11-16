ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte faces Washington, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Washington Wizards (10-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Hornets are 5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 113.3 points and is shooting 44.9%.

The Wizards are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Washington scores 108.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Bradley Beal is averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Wizards: 8-2, averaging 108.6 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (elbow).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Bradley Beal: out (personal), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

