Succession shows the problem with a world run by old people

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Should so much depend on one person’s excretory system?" says Spencer Kornhaber. "More than ever, Succession is about the gravitational heft that America gives particular men, and the chaos that ensues when mortality wobbles them. The latest episode, 'Retired Janitors of Idaho,' depicts the long-awaited Waystar Royco shareholder meeting, at which...

"If the heyday of the antihero shows proved anything, it’s that there’s a built-in trap when it comes to shows about bad people," says Lili Loofbourow. "It is basically that badness, whether it registers as people being immoral or amoral or otherwise unmoved by the limits 'good' people habitually accept, is incredibly fun to watch. It can (in shows like The Sopranos, for instance) be richly compelling: Most of us have some badness at our rotten little cores, so it’s pleasurable and interesting to see the complicated, compromised, and less savory parts of humanity—the parts we normal people spend a lot of energy keeping down—represented. Finally, badness is an engine. Breaking Bad is about a man who struggled to be good but felt emasculated by virtuous passivity then learning to revel in the momentum badness afforded him. The point is this: Badness makes a lot prestige TV fun, and if the antihero experiments were implicitly testing just how bad a protagonist would have to be in order for audiences to reject him, the answer was frequently never. Forced to choose between morality and entertainment, the bulk of viewers tend to choose the latter unless they’re absolutely beaten over the head with a protagonist’s irredeemability—if he confesses, say, as Walter White did in Breaking Bad, that everything he did wasn’t really for his family but for him, because he liked it. The results of the experiment are in and so prestige antihero shows, in this era of television, must contend with the audience’s well-documented instinct to reflexively sympathize with the charismatic evildoers if their adventures are the ones centered onscreen. But the solutions to that genuinely interesting storytelling problem haven’t really evolved, and I’ve been wondering whether Succession is in this regard more of the same or an exception. I suggested at the start of Season 3 that Succession might be a sitcom dressed up as a drama—that it was repetitive rather than propulsive and that this ought perhaps to be seen as a strength rather than a flaw. Still, the season is recycling beats to a surprising degree: Gerri is once again being asked to be a placeholder CEO, Shiv once again gets invited in only to be disempowered by Logan, and Logan’s health once again incapacitates him for long enough—in the midst of a company crisis—that his children have to make decisions he’ll hate. Even the decision the kids make without him is the same: involve Stewy (and Sandy) more deeply in the company. What this merry-go-round does, just in terms of negotiating the 'badness' problem, is keep the stakes low: It prevents characters from getting what they want but it also limits the impact of their amusing and witty faults to a contained and rarefied space. The board. Fancy apartments. Private jets. Yachts." As Loofbourow notes, The Sopranos confronted its problem of the audience sympathizing with its evil characters by having them do increasingly unspeakable things. "Succession does occasionally deploy that strategy too; it has mostly reminded us of the Roy family’s cruelty by inserting regular examples of their total invulnerability to and contempt for ordinary people," says Loofbourow. "But the glimpses of the havoc they wreak on those populations are extremely brief." Sunday's episode, says Loofbourow, may change that. "What It Takes," she says, "introduces something Succession has (in its capacity as a sitcom, anyway) studiously avoided: stakes that extend beyond its hermetic corporate world."
[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 6, “What It Takes.”] It’s time to talk about Tom. Over the past few seasons, one of “Succession’s” most curious early characters has seen the zeal zapped from his eyes. Remember his wedding night? When he finds out Shiv (Sarah Snook) slept with her sleazeball coworker Nate (Ashley Zukerman)? Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is so charged up — high on the big night’s romantic vibes, his newly minted family spirit, and the recent knowledge that his seconds-old spouse prefers an open marriage — that he gets into Nate’s face and threatens...
Helena Bonham Carter to Play British Soap Star Who Was Unceremoniously Fired in ‘Nolly’ From ‘It’s a Sin’ Writer Russell T. Davies

Helena Bonham Carter is set to play one of the U.K.’s forgotten soap stars in a new limited series from “Years and Years” and “It’s a Sin” writer Russell T. Davies and producer Nicola Shindler. “Nolly,” commissioned by commercial broadcaster ITV, looks at the reign and fall from grace of TV legend Noele Gordon, who was a mainstay on long-running ITV soap opera “Crossroads” for 18 years until she was unceremoniously fired. “What’s extraordinary is that this woman was at the absolute peak of the powers — and this was the biggest show in the country — and she was fired without...
Christoph Waltz to lead Amazon's The Consultant, a dark comedy workplace thriller

The two-time Oscar winner is teaming with Servant creator Tony Basgallop, who created The Consultant and will serve as showrunner. "The Consultant explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive," according to Deadline. "It is inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel, a satire that is centered around Mr. Patoff (Waltz), a bow-tie wearing consultant who comes to the rescue of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and soon seemingly starts running the company." Last year, Waltz was nominated for an Emmy for the Quibi series Most Dangerous Game. He has also signed on to play former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Paramount Television's Reagan & Gorbachev limited series.
