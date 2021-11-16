The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how Brendan Franke became NU's kickoff specialist

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Brendan Franke, a kicker from Gretna.

Year: Freshman

Position: Kickoff specialist

Depth chart: No. 1

Hometown: Gretna

“Growing up I played soccer, football and basketball. But I found out pretty quick I wasn’t very good at basketball, so then I was just soccer. I ended up quitting football coming into high school. But then I picked it back up my junior year. I played the last four games of my junior year, and then all of my senior year. In high school, I was strictly kicker. I didn’t try anything else because I was convinced I was going to go play college soccer (as a goalie).

“Getting recruited being 3-6 — and sometimes I’d kick once a game — it was kind of hard to get film. So I went to a Kohl’s kicking camp and got ranked. I had two smaller Division I offers. And I had gotten in contact with Morningside and they gave me a pretty good scholarship there. So I figured I’d go there and see how it went, and if I could climb up the ladder I would.

“I played last year at Morningside. We played our whole regular season in the fall, and then we had to take a break until the playoffs in the spring (and reached the NAIA semifinals). I was just kickoff, and then backup field goal. I kicked a couple of PATs here and there.

“(Last spring) I was quitting football to go play soccer at Bellevue. And then (former Husker lineman) Aaron Graham, he sent some of my film (to Nebraska). He had talked to me about getting me in here for a tryout. He ended up getting me in contact with the right people. I’d already been released from Morningside. I had my tryout, and I guess I did good enough to be here.

“(During my tryout) I got all of my medical stuff done. And then I did a couple of kickoffs in front of (the staff). That was about it. They said, ‘We’ll let you know.’ I was kicking against another (UNL student).

“I was kind of having a fanboy moment when I walked in there. I was like, ‘That’s Coach (Scott) Frost over there.’ I was a little intimidated. He started walking my way. I shook his hand, and I was amazed that I wasn’t treated like I was below him.

“It’s going really well. I gave myself the goal to help out and put the ball through the end of the end zone and I’ve done that a good number of times (32 touchbacks on 52 attempts).

“I’ve got a pretty unique story. It’s taken some twists and turns. I go from quitting football and working part-time at a little bar called Buck’s in Venice, Nebraska, to kicking at Nebraska. I still work there now.

“My grandpa (Russ LaBar from Waterloo) was the one I really like to (have seen me on the team). He was so proud he about cried. And then getting them out to the games. They just love it. They’re kind of vicariously living through me. I think I’m the first one in my family to go D1 for sports.

“I went from 3,000 people at Morningside games to about 90,000. People ask me what the Tunnel Walk is like. Honestly, I black out a little bit from excitement. Playing for Nebraska is once-in-a-lifetime, and you don’t know how amazing it is until you’re a part of it.

“(I got good at kicking) through soccer. I got a video on my phone of me punting a ball all the way to the other side of the field and my buddy just tapping it in (for a goal in a match). I could kick a soccer ball almost the length of the field. My buddies that played football said I should try kicking a football.

“When we played at Oklahoma the fans were almost within grabbing distance. I’d be warming up on the bike and the fans would say, ‘You think you’re going in (No.) 92?’”

Word association

Big Ten: “Amazing conference.”

Gretna high school QB Zane Flores (Franke’s former teammate): “He can sling it 60 yards on a rope.”

— Brent C. Wagner