ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how Brendan Franke became NU's kickoff specialist

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Brendan Franke, a kicker from Gretna.

Year: Freshman

Position: Kickoff specialist

Depth chart: No. 1

Hometown: Gretna

“Growing up I played soccer, football and basketball. But I found out pretty quick I wasn’t very good at basketball, so then I was just soccer. I ended up quitting football coming into high school. But then I picked it back up my junior year. I played the last four games of my junior year, and then all of my senior year. In high school, I was strictly kicker. I didn’t try anything else because I was convinced I was going to go play college soccer (as a goalie).

“Getting recruited being 3-6 — and sometimes I’d kick once a game — it was kind of hard to get film. So I went to a Kohl’s kicking camp and got ranked. I had two smaller Division I offers. And I had gotten in contact with Morningside and they gave me a pretty good scholarship there. So I figured I’d go there and see how it went, and if I could climb up the ladder I would.

“I played last year at Morningside. We played our whole regular season in the fall, and then we had to take a break until the playoffs in the spring (and reached the NAIA semifinals). I was just kickoff, and then backup field goal. I kicked a couple of PATs here and there.

“(Last spring) I was quitting football to go play soccer at Bellevue. And then (former Husker lineman) Aaron Graham, he sent some of my film (to Nebraska). He had talked to me about getting me in here for a tryout. He ended up getting me in contact with the right people. I’d already been released from Morningside. I had my tryout, and I guess I did good enough to be here.

“(During my tryout) I got all of my medical stuff done. And then I did a couple of kickoffs in front of (the staff). That was about it. They said, ‘We’ll let you know.’ I was kicking against another (UNL student).

“I was kind of having a fanboy moment when I walked in there. I was like, ‘That’s Coach (Scott) Frost over there.’ I was a little intimidated. He started walking my way. I shook his hand, and I was amazed that I wasn’t treated like I was below him.

Rapid reaction: RB Morrison no longer on the team; who steps in place of JoJo Domann?

“It’s going really well. I gave myself the goal to help out and put the ball through the end of the end zone and I’ve done that a good number of times (32 touchbacks on 52 attempts).

“I’ve got a pretty unique story. It’s taken some twists and turns. I go from quitting football and working part-time at a little bar called Buck’s in Venice, Nebraska, to kicking at Nebraska. I still work there now.

“My grandpa (Russ LaBar from Waterloo) was the one I really like to (have seen me on the team). He was so proud he about cried. And then getting them out to the games. They just love it. They’re kind of vicariously living through me. I think I’m the first one in my family to go D1 for sports.

“I went from 3,000 people at Morningside games to about 90,000. People ask me what the Tunnel Walk is like. Honestly, I black out a little bit from excitement. Playing for Nebraska is once-in-a-lifetime, and you don’t know how amazing it is until you’re a part of it.

“(I got good at kicking) through soccer. I got a video on my phone of me punting a ball all the way to the other side of the field and my buddy just tapping it in (for a goal in a match). I could kick a soccer ball almost the length of the field. My buddies that played football said I should try kicking a football.

“When we played at Oklahoma the fans were almost within grabbing distance. I’d be warming up on the bike and the fans would say, ‘You think you’re going in (No.) 92?’”

Word association

Big Ten: “Amazing conference.”

Gretna high school QB Zane Flores (Franke’s former teammate): “He can sling it 60 yards on a rope.”

— Brent C. Wagner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqV9o_0cy0FX8Q00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
College Football News

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#College Soccer#American Football#Nu#Husker#Division#Naia
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Mycah Pittman Moving on From Oregon Football Program

Oregon sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman is moving on from the Oregon Football program. The news comes after Oregon defeated Washington State last week in Eugene as the team prepares for its next game against Utah. Head Coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the move during his press conference Wednesday when asked...
EUGENE, OR
Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
nrcolumbus.com

Flip and Frank’s Final Football Forecast for 2021

Time does fly doesn’t it and I don’t mean by throwing the clock out of a window. The older you get, the shorter your year is. That is a mathematical fact!. While Flip (58% correct) has had his best year EVER, I have probably suffered one of my worst years (65%) of prognostications. One of my goals does remain obtainable. After nine weeks, no one has been 100% correct in the Pigskin Picks contest. This week’s contest has seven of 11 college contests with teams favored by less than a touchdown.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy