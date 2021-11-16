ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily in Paris creator Darren Star only took one criticism of Season 1 seriously: French people who speak English to each other

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar said he didn't care about the haters when returning to the writers' room for Season 2. "That's like writing to a focus group — it's not how anything good ever gets done," he says. But he did change one...

Vogue

Your First Look At The ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Wardrobe

Brace yourselves, Emily in Paris is about to take over your social feeds again. The marmite Netflix show is set to return to screens in December but, in the meantime, honorary Parisienne Lily Collins is sharing behind-the-scenes snippets from the set. From the looks of Instagram, Emily’s new wardrobe follows the same kitsch approach to the city’s offbeat chic fashion.
E! News

Emily in Paris Creator Reminds Us How We Should Say the Netflix Show's Name

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2. Before we can say "bonjour" to season two of Emily in Paris, we need some clarity on how to say the show's name. For those who need a refresher, back in November 2020, Netflix claimed in a tweet that we've been pronouncing the name of the show wrong this entire time. Mon dieu, that's awkward!
Footwear News

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Trailer Debuts With Fashion, Drama & Plenty of Bold Shoes

Warning: Spoilers below for “Emily in Paris” season 1. Bonjour! Though we’re eagerly awaiting the second season of rom-com drama “Emily in Paris,” Netflix has released the trailer today—and it’s filled to the brim with drama, fashion and plenty of dynamic shoes. PR assistant Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is still having a range of adventures in Paris, whether it’s strolling along French beaches or sitting front row at fashion shows. Season 2 finds Cooper obsessing over her season 1 finale tryst with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), while maintaining her friendship with his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). Of course, from yacht parties to gossip-filled...
Emily in Paris season 2: Release date and trailer

One of Netflix's most popular series, Emily in Paris, is coming back for a second installment soon! If you've been wondering when the second season will be available to stream and if there's a trailer, then we've got you covered! Below we've gathered all the information on the upcoming release of Emily in Paris season 2.
Decider

‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Next Chapter of Lily Collins’ Love It-Or-Hate-It Netflix Sensation

“Oh Emily, you’re getting more French by the day!” her posh marketing boss Sylvie scoffs. According to the official synopsis, Emily’s life will become even more complicated when she meets a fellow expat in her French class who “both infuriates and intrigues her.” How she’ll continue to manage her inexplicable social media success and shameless cultural clashes is anyone’s guess.
EW.com

An American (still) in Paris: Inside Emily in Paris season 2

First off, let's get one thing straight: Emily Cooper — the bubbly ingenue at the center of Netflix's rom-com sensation Emily in Paris — is supposed to be kinda annoying. So if you found yourself muttering mon dieu at her ringarde antics, well, that was kind of the point. At least according to the show's creator, Darren Star: "Emily is meant to be a bit of a frustrating character."
POPSUGAR

Sorry, Mes Amis — It's Still Too Early to Know About Emily in Paris Season 3

Emily in Paris has unsurprisingly turned out to be one of Netflix's most talked-about shows. The dramedy earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for its first season, despite also earning a fair bit of criticism from critics and viewers alike. Nonetheless, the viewing numbers and buzz were enough to earn it a second season, which is set to arrive this December. But what about a third season? Although diehard fans may already be wondering about Emily in Paris season three, it's still far too early to know.
primetimer.com

Lupin begins filming Part 3 in Paris

“Guess who’s back and ready to steal the show?" Netflix tweeted this morning of the international hit. The Los Angeles-based Omar Sy also tweeted about being back in production: "Feels good being home ! Lupin, Part 3, now in production."
Primetimer

Karen Gillan teams with Suburgatory creator Emily Kapnek on Disney+ animated musical series Rhona Who Lives by the River

Created by Kapnek, Rhona Who Lives by the River, which is in development, "follows the adventures of Rhona #3 (Gillan), the third-most-interesting Rhona in a small Scottish town, whose life is utterly dull," per Deadline. "But after a freak clootie well accident results in bacterial pinkeye and the ability to make her own wishes come true, Rhona’s star finally is on the rise." Four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman will create and oversee music on the project and also will executive produce, while Stoopid Buddy Stoodios will provide animation.
Hello Magazine

Emily in Paris: everything we know about season two so far

Très good news Emily in Paris fans! Emily Cooper and her handbag charms will officially be back on screens later this year, as a second instalment of the series from Sex and the City creator Darren Starr has been ordered by Netflix. Find out everything we know about season two of the Lily Collins-led show so far here...
theyoungfolks.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 trailer break down and predictions for the upcoming season

Bonjour! Ever since the Emily in Paris Season 1 dropped last year, fans have desperately been awaiting another escape to Paris filled with love interests, croissants, fashion, and humor. Don’t worry though, the wait won’t be too much longer, as the second season is set to drop on December 22. Until then, here are five of my predictions for Season 2 to keep you busy … and if you still can’t wait, here’s a list of other binge worthy shows.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

