The disaster artist(s): MU's dire stats in loss to Kansas City

If ever there was a game to not lose, it was at Mizzou Arena on Monday night. Missouri came in as an 11-point favorite against Kansas City, and few expected a similar disaster to the one of 2014, when the Tigers fell to the Roos for the first time ever.

Maybe that was wishful thinking. After all, Missouri looked good in stretches against Central Michigan, surely a little longer to build chemistry would have only helped coach Cuonzo Martin's team. But, as was evident in the plainly ugly display Monday, that was not the case.

Missouri lost 80-66 to Kansas City, not playing well in any facet of the game and simply getting outplayed by the previously winless Roos.

As a team, Missouri was dismal.

"(It's a) tough one," Martin said. "I thought they did a good job. Credit Kansas City."

The Tigers were awful in defending the perimeter. Kansas City's Evan Gilyard II torched Missouri from deep, finishing with 28 and shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point land. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Anderson Kopp contributed 20 and 12 points, respectively.

"We let (Gilyard) go left," Missouri forward Kobe Brown said. "He was knocking down shots — really knocking down shots."

Thirty-three of the Roos' points came from behind the arc.

"We just gotta turn it up," Missouri guard Javon Pickett said. "We talk about this stuff all the time in practice; we just gotta go out there and actually do it.

"Today, we said, 'Don't let them go left.' (They) went left every time."

Offensively, it was somehow even worse for the Tigers. Brown and Ronnie DeGray III were the only Missouri players to finish in double figures in scoring, with 20 and 14, respectively. Freshman Anton Brookshire scored his first collegiate points but has yet to really look like the ESPN Top 100 prospect he came in as.

Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis combined for 11 points after both impressed in their Missouri debuts, while Jordan Wilmore scored just one point. DaJuan Gordon, who was said to have been missed against Central Michigan, mustered seven points in his Tigers debut, and Javon Pickett finished with nine. Neither Sean Durugordon or Yaya Keita finished with a single point in limited action.

Missouri shot a dismal 65% from the free-throw line and 47.1% from the field. The biggest gap was from behind the arc, where the Roos shot 47.8% compared to the Tigers' 28.6%.

"A couple guys held the ball too long in their hands, and (we were) not utilizing the ball screen from the bigs and attacking from that standpoint," Martin said. "Then, all of the sudden, we were just playing catch-up the whole time."

It doesn't get better no matter where one looks on the stat sheet.

Missouri finished with 18 turnovers and was outrebounded 32-30.

"When they watch this on film, they'll be able to see the things we didn't do," Martin said.

Pickett made a point to say that it is early in the season, so there is time for Missouri to bounce back, but that will need to come fast. The Tigers host Northern Illinois on Thursday, and another loss could possibly be a death sentence for a team whose tournament hopes were already placed 6 feet under by many before the season.

"I hope our guys don't just brush this under the rug," Brown said. "I hope we learn from this. ... I hope they think about it tonight, tomorrow and then we move on to the next game."