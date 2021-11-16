ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd told Steve Carell auditioning for The Office was a "bad, bad move"

Cover picture for the articleRudd advised his Anchorman co-star that the NBC remake wasn't going to be as good as the British original. “Ugh, don’t do it. Bad, bad move. I mean, it’s...

