Market sentiment rejects riskier rand. Key U.S. data prints may be overshadowed by COVID-19 situation. YEARLY HIGHS FOR USD/ZAR AS RISK OFF SENTIMENT GRIPS FX MARKETS. Last week’s Emerging Market (EM) currency selloff was underway after Turkey’s central bank decided to cut interest rates and continued into Friday’s market close when European COVID-19 cases sparked contagion fears. Today, the rand opened marginally higher against the U.S. dollar despite its safe-haven appeal as pandemic uncertainties remain. Other traditional safe-havens such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Swiss Franc (CHF) have extended their gains which could see the rand weaken against the greenback as the trading day progresses.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO