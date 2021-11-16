ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD to soar to 0.74 next year supported by interest rates and commodity prices – Westpac

By NZD Editor
 7 days ago

Economists at Westpac expect the NZD to appreciate against the...

ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Plunges to 0.72 Despite Upbeat PMI Data

In response to Powell’s renomination, the Australian dollar plunges against the USD. Australia’s PMI data for November could not trigger recovery. A bounce in oil prices precedes a rise to September levels as traders eye inventory. As technical weakness persists, the AUD/USD may approach the YTD lows. The AUD/USD price analysis shows a strongly bearish … Continued.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD accelerating down to 0.6858 support first

Selling in New Zealand Dollar is taking off today as traders could be starting to price out an aggressive 50bps hike by RBNZ later in the week. NZD/USD’s decline from 0.7217 is re-accelerating as seen in 4 hour MACD. And it’s on track to take on 0.6858 support. Overall, the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZD/JPY Seeks Support

The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure after disappointing retail sales in Q3. The kiwi is seeking support after a surge above last May’s peak at 81.20 led the daily RSI into an overbought situation. Short-term sentiment remains bearish as the pair struggles to achieve a new high. 80.55 is...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Seems Vulnerable Near $1,800, Awaits PCE Inflation Data

The price of gold plummets after Powell is renominated as Fed Chair by Biden. This Wednesday, US inflation data will be released. To determine direction, $1,800 remains the key level. The gold price plummeted overnight after US President Joe Biden reappointed Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve. –Are you interested to learn more … Continued.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Euro Rises After German PMI Data

German flash PMI data has been released at 3.30 am ET Tuesday. The euro rose against its major rivals after the data. The euro was trading at 129.05 against the yen, 1.1267 against the greenback, 0.8413 against the pound and 1.0488 against the franc around 3:35 am ET. The material...
WORLD
ForexTV.com

BoE's Haskel Says Interest Rates To Rise If Labor Market Stays Tight

U.K. interest rates would have to be raised if the labor market stays tight, Bank of England Policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Tuesday. “Even though much of the current inflation is due to outside forces such as energy prices, but the labor market is tight and we have to be vigilant,” the banker said.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Euro Appreciates Amid Upbeat Eurozone PMI Data

The euro firmed against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, amid better-than-expected business activity readings across the euro area and rising Eurozone bond yields in the wake of growing expectations for a rate hike by the European Central Bank as soon as next year. Flash survey results...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD buyers ahead of the RBNZ? [Video]

The NZD should remain bought into the RBNZ meeting this week as expectations are that there will be a 25bps rate hike. OiS swaps pricing are looking at a 100% probability of a 25bps hike to 0.75%. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Firm USD, Brexit to Keep Depressed Under 1.3450

USD firmness limits the upside for the GBP/USD pair. EU demands Brexit minister to stop ‘political posturing’ over NI protocol. Inflation worries downplayed by Bailey, risk trends, Brexit in focus. The GBP/USD price forecast remains rangebound as the attempt to correct higher is capped by a stronger Greenback and Brexit woes. –Are you interested to … Continued.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Fantom price analysis: FTM/USD to break below the $1.903 support

The price has been lowered to $2.038. Fantom price analysis favors the bears. Support is still stable at $1.903. The latest Fantom price analysis indicates that the day is becoming a bearish trend, as more selling activity has been observed for several days. Despite the fact that the bull’s attempt to come back during the downward swing, the most recent price movement has been bearish. The price has dropped by up to $2.04 due to the downswing, and additional FTM/USD depreciation is expected if sellers persist in their efforts.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Support Lost at 1.13, Next Stop Likely 1.1239

The EUR/USD pair drops like a rock as the DXY rallies. Confirming its breakdown below the lower median line (LML) could activate more declines. Only a major bullish pattern could invalidate a larger downside movement. The EUR/USD forecast sees the pair plunge to reach a new low of 1.1243 earlier today. Now, it’s traded at … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD held back in flight into the US dollar ahead of RBNZ

NZD/USD bulls are nowhere to be seen ahead of the RBNZ. The US dollar thrives on Fed Powell’s re-nomination. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6950 as North America draws to a close. The pair moved from a low …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
St. Joseph Post

KC Fed chief expects interest rate hike next year to temper inflation

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George says the U.S. economy has made a remarkable recovery after the devastating blow dealt it by the coronavirus pandemic. “The economy has recovered in many respects,” George says. “So, output, meaning the growth we have in the economy, is back from pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment is coming down, rapidly, even though it hasn’t fully recovered yet. That’s coming down. And demand is soaring. We have really strong demand in our economy right now.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
ForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Climbs On PBoC Easing Signals

The Australian dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as China’s central bank signaled the possibility of policy easing amid risks to economic growth. In its latest quarterly monetary policy report published on Friday, the People’s Bank of China suggested a shift in policy stance...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3438; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test at Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen 1.3445 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3225. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3655. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.3395.
CURRENCIES

