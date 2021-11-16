NZD/USD to soar to 0.74 next year supported by interest rates and commodity prices – Westpac

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3438; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test at Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen 1.3445 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3225. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3655. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.3395.
