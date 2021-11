If there's a theme to this week's Tracks Of The Week (there isn't) it would be bands returning when you're not expecting them too. There's Porcupine Tree, back for the first time in a decade despite many thinking they'd never work together again. There's Blues Pills, releasing an unexpected cover version of a Rolling Stones classic without any advance warning. And there's Wolfmother, who launched an entire album yesterday without bothering to tell anyone it was on the way first. Long may this sort of excitement continue.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO