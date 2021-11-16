ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ALBUM REVIEW: The Darkness gives fans its big, beating ‘Motorheart’

By Ben Schultz
riffmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Orson Welles with Citizen Kane, The Darkness was both blessed and cursed to achieve perfection on its first try. Eighteen years after its release, Permission to Land still provokes belly laughs and horn-throws in equal measure. Its covert odes to head lice and onanism are Cole Porter compared to anything...

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
theithacan.org

Review: Indie-rock album wears its heart on its sleeve

Following its Grammy win in 2018 for Best Rock Album with 2017’s, “A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs has returned with another alternative/indie–rock album. The band members continue to wear their hearts on their sleeve, with their newest work further cementing what made fans fall in love with them since their 2008 debut album, “Wagonwheel Blues.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hawkins
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Frankie Poullain
unfspinnaker.com

‘HORIZONS’ album review

HORIZONS is the fourth studio album of progressive rock band STARSET. Known best for previous singles such as My Demons and Monster, STARSET’s new album is a beautiful mix of emotional lyrics and explosive instrumentals that create a lasting impression on their audience. UNVEILING THE ARCHITECTURE: The introduction to this...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Premiere & Review: Apostle of Solitude, Until the Darkness Goes

[Click play above to stream Apostle of Solitude’s Until the Darkness Goes in full. Album is out this week in Europe and next week in North America through Cruz Del Sur Music.]. Don’t let the crawling tempos fool you, there’s no time to waste on Apostle of Solitude‘s fifth full-length,...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: The Flight of Sleipnir – Eventide

Colorado’s The Flight of Sleipnir has maintained a consistent but eclectic sound for nearly fifteen years, mixing Doom and Atmospheric Black Metal with elements of Folk and Prog Rock in a way that should sit well with fans of Agalloch. Their seventh album mostly adheres to this genre blend and boasts the fuller production that was last seen on 2017’s Skadi. However, Eventide (Eisenwald) manages to tweak the formula as those Blackened elements seem to be upfront than before.
ROCK MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Snail Mail’s 'Valentine' is heartbreak at its prettiest

When Snail Mail released its debut album Lush in 2018, it took the indie world by storm. On the album, guitarist and singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, the frontwoman of the project, wailed of heartbreak and queer relationships over illustrious guitars and unforgettable melodies. Jordan made it her mission to stray away...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Studio Albums#Hard Rock#Permission To Land#Glaswegian
chscommunicator.com

“We’re All Alone in This Together” Album Review

U.K. rapper Santan Dave released his second studio album on July 23, “We’re All Alone In This Together.”. While keeping his known grime and drill sounds, Dave delivers bar after bar that takes several listens to fully understand. Dave blends slower songs to communicate messages about depression and Black rights in his songs on the album.
MUSIC
Dallas Observer

Chvrches’ Latest Horror-Themed Album Offers a Dark Catharsis for the Band and Its Fans

There’s something creeping in the shadows, stalking the heroine as she limps along in a tattered dress that’s streaked with grime and blood. She has managed to evade death, but only so far. As the first rays of sunlight begin to peek over the horizon, it becomes clear that she — the final girl — will be forced to take a stand. She looks for a weapon with which to slay the monster that has been on her heels. It’s now or never.
DALLAS, TX
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Efterklang – Windflowers

Efterklang grace fans with their newest release, Windflowers; this shiny, new record, breathes new air into the band’s sound. This record features vast soundscapes with mixtures of spatial swelling synths and orchestral string ensembles. Each song is glued together with reverberating, dreamy vocals that at times sew themselves between the different layers of sounds.
ROCK MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “=” by Ed Sheeran

You can’t judge an album by a single song when it comes to Ed Sheeran. What makes his new album “=” remarkable is the assortment of styles represented in the total 48 minutes of listening, highlighting Sheeran’s ability to do it all: pop, rap, acoustic, a cappella and more. The...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Bedouine – Waysides

Singer-songwriter Bedouine recently released her third album, Waysides, after releasing the popular single “The Wave” in August. In this soothing ten-track album, she uses acoustic guitars and storytelling lyrics to express her emotions revolving around love and loss to her listeners. “The Solitude” kicks off the tranquil tone of the...
MUSIC
thequakercampus.org

Bite-Sized Songs: to hell with it Album Review

Opening up her first full album with “Pain,” the song that arguably got her the most popularity from TikTok, is the perfect way for PinkPantheress to brand herself as a sentimental, nostalgic artist. On Oct. 15, to hell with it dropped on multiple music platforms, featuring a total of 10 songs — six of them being brand new, and four (“Pain,” “Passion,” “Just for me,” and “Break It Off”) being released previously.
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Junebug by Friendly Fire

The vibrant music scene in Huntington, West Virginia bring us another band from thereabouts. Friendly Fire has released their first full length album titled Junebug. Named and dedicated to vocalist James “JC” Harless’ grandmother and daughter. His grandmother, June Naoma Rollo, who just passed away, and his daughter who shares the same name as his grandmother are the inspiration for the album. The band is comprised of JC (lead vocal and guitar), Hank Berlin (bass and backing vocals), Colten Settle (guitar and backing vocals), Daniel Beahm (drums), Al Cardwell plays keys, horns, and provides backing vocals. While listed on the album Al is no longer with the band. The band has put together ten songs for this album that blend styles and take from their influences for a potpourri, if you will, of some songs that stick. Songs that rock, that have some soul, and that are just good.
HUNTINGTON, WV
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Jon Hopkins - Music For Psychedelic Therapy

It is a good day with all of the music coming out, but when Jon Hopkins drops a new album, you know it will be better than most. Following his 2018 album Singularity, Hopkins reached new heights. He was nominated for a Grammy and hit the festival circuit as one of the more in-demand names. Despite that, he wanted a change – a shift into something different. What was created was his new album Music For Psychedelic Therapy.
MUSIC
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Vectralux’s Debut Indie Pop Album Gives Deja Vu a Run for Its Money

You know those memes that have been going around the past coupe of years where it’s a chaotic picture where the objects in it have been blurred or distorted so that your brain thinks it should recognize them but still can’t and you end up squinting at it for far too long? Vectralux is, in concept, a much more pleasant version of those diabolical pictures. With a name that, by their own admission, is “a made-up word that sounds strangely familiar” and title for their debut album that will have writers and linguists snarling into their unsatisfied Broca’s areas, it would seem that’s just what Vectralux want.
ROCK MUSIC
soundofboston.com

Album Review: “Hazy” by Little Fuss

Boston’s latest duo delivers headbopping anthems on their new EP. There’s something alluring about a music duo. A larger group’s sound may be the culmination of each member’s input, a melting pot of musical influences. But a duo is a fifty-fifty effort. It’s easier to pinpoint exactly where each member’s voice lies. It’s a more intimate experience, perfect two-part harmony. Thus, duo Little Fuss make their grand entrance to the Boston scene with their debut EP “Hazy.”
BOSTON, MA
decodedmagazine.com

Matter – Starchild album review

Matty Doyle, Melbourne’s Deep Progressive artist better known to us as Matter, is set and kicking up a wonder with his Beatport topper, No1. Progressive House ten track Starchild album offering on GMJ and Matter’s very own Meanwhile Horizons imprint this month. I got a good listen and traversed through...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: LOELASH - Fantasia

Italian-born, London-based multi-instrumentalist and producer LOELASH has released his debut album Fantasia. Soaked in melodic synths, groovy drum patterns, infectious bassline and his signature live saxophone melodies, LOELASH has created the perfect blend of joyful house and jazz-fusion sonics. On Fantasia LOELASH ensures that no track is the same on...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy