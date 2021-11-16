ALBUM REVIEW: The Darkness gives fans its big, beating ‘Motorheart’

The vibrant music scene in Huntington, West Virginia bring us another band from thereabouts. Friendly Fire has released their first full length album titled Junebug. Named and dedicated to vocalist James “JC” Harless’ grandmother and daughter. His grandmother, June Naoma Rollo, who just passed away, and his daughter who shares the same name as his grandmother are the inspiration for the album. The band is comprised of JC (lead vocal and guitar), Hank Berlin (bass and backing vocals), Colten Settle (guitar and backing vocals), Daniel Beahm (drums), Al Cardwell plays keys, horns, and provides backing vocals. While listed on the album Al is no longer with the band. The band has put together ten songs for this album that blend styles and take from their influences for a potpourri, if you will, of some songs that stick. Songs that rock, that have some soul, and that are just good.

