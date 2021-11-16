ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Alert: Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion

manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Jazeera Airways commits to 28 new A320neo family aircraft

DUBAI, UAE – Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The MoU was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. Marwan Boodai, Chairman...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Leaves Dubai Airshow With 408 Aircraft Orders

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

Kuwait Airways is Using Collins Aerospace ACARS Over IP on A330NEOs

Kuwait Airways is ready to begin uplinking and downlinking non-critical non-air traffic control (ATC) Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) messages over internet protocol (IP) links, according to a Nov. 14 press release shared by Collins Aerospace from the Dubai Air Show. Two of the Airbus A330neo aircraft being...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazeera Airways#Kuwait#Aircraft#Ap
simpleflying.com

Jazeera Airways Picks Airbus With 28 New A320 Family MOUs

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has placed an MOU with Airbus at the Dubai Air Show for 28 new A320 jets. Before the air show, reports suggested that the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy as many as 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Jazeera Airways grows all-Airbus fleet

Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The deal was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways chief executive, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International, at the Dubai Air Show. Marwan Boodai, chairman...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Jazeera Airways signs MOU for Airbus 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. Jazeera Airways commenced operations in 2005 and has since emerged as a leading carrier in the region. It is operating regionally and internationally serving Middle East, Europe and Asia’s top destinations from its home base Kuwait. The Kuwaiti airline supports the country’s 2035 vision to further economic expansion and transformation into a commercial hub.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Wizz Air orders “up to” 196 Airbus A321 neo Family aircraft

Wizz Air has signed a deal to purchase up to 196 A321 neo and A321 XLR aircraft, as part of growth plans to become “a 500 aircraft group”. The order was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, and includes a firm order for 102 A321 aircraft, comprising 75 A321 neos and 27 A321 XLRs. The bulk of these aircraft are set to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
worldairlinenews.com

Overland Airways orders three new Embraer E175s

Embraer has announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria. The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth at USD 299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. Air Lease, the Los Angeles-based jet financing and leasing company, added to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Expects Demand For 39,000 New Aircraft By 2040

Airbus has shared today that it forecasts the need for 39,000 new-build aircraft over the next two decades. With 15,250 of these deliveries set to be replacements, there will be a 13% increase in latest-generation plane deployment, meaning the vast majority of models in operation in 2040 will be modern productions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Kuwait Airways Wants To Change Its Outstanding Airbus Order

Kuwait Airways has revealed it is in talks with planemaker Airbus to amend its outstanding order. The Middle-Eastern carrier announced a deal for 10 A350-900s and 15 A320neos in 2014, later amending its order in 2018. The airline is now looking to change the type of aircraft it will receive but didn’t provide any further details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy