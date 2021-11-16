Porzingis leads Mavericks past Nuggets

Following the conclusion of their five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets head out on the road for a quick stop in Dallas to take on the Mavericks. The Nuggets certainly benefitted from their stay in the Mile High City, going 5-0 during the homestand following their 124-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night. 63 bench points and 19 3-pointers fueled the comfortable victory, while Nikola Jokiu0107 chipped in with 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in just 28 minutes of action.
