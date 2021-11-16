49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
If we learned one thing from Week 10, it's that the NFL playoff picture can change in an instant, which is something the Ravens, Cardinals, Rams and Raiders all found that out the hard way. Last week, all four of those teams were sitting pretty in our playoff projections, but...
49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams nearly made the play of the year on Monday in San Francisco's win over the Rams. Williams batted the football in the air as he defended a Cooper Kupp slant route in the fourth quarter, creating a turnover opportunity for the 49ers' defense. Williams fell to the ground after deflecting the pass, but he flung his left hand in the air before securing the ball against his backside for what appeared to be an interception. But the butt-INT was not to be.
After getting blown out by the Cardinals in Week 9, the 49ers surprisingly aren’t heavy underdogs at home against the Rams in Week 10. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off one of their worst performances in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, losing 31-17 to a Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals team that was without quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and even running back Chase Edmonds, the latter after just his lone carry.
LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Rams by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 4-5; San Francisco 2-6. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Rams 23-20 on Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
Sean Payton revealed just how close the Saints were to signing Odell Beckham Jr. prior to his agreement with the Los Angeles Rams. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Payton said he had a positive mindset until the Rams came to the table. “All along if LA had...
The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are back in primetime in Week 10 with a Monday Night Football tilt against the 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:. 1) Keep TE...
The Los Angeles Rams came into Levi's Stadium looking to put their shortcomings from last week's loss behind them with the assistance of newly added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. during a primetime slate against the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, the Rams came out of the gates swinging, attempting...
It had been since Week 6 of the 2020 season that the San Francisco 49ers had won a game at home. That win was against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, so it is only fitting that the 49ers get back in the winning column through the Rams again. No...
909 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Things didn't look good for the San Francisco 49ers on paper heading into their home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, having lost five of their past six games while not having won a game at Levi's Stadium in over a year.
6-18 Rams’ regular-season record under Sean McVay when trailing after the first half. They are 41-0 when leading. Year Matthew Stafford last had consecutive games with two or more interceptions. He also has thrown pick-sixes in consecutive games for first time since his rookie season (2009). 5. Consecutive victories for...
SANTA CLARA -- The real 49ers just stood up. They saved their season with a dramatic 31-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams, and now they're are 4-5 with the easy part of their schedule coming up. Which means they just might turn their season around. Here are their grades for this win.
The game couldn’t have started better for the 49ers. On the first drive, Jimmie Ward intercepted Matthew Stafford down the field after a miscommunication with Odell Beckham Jr. The offense followed that up with an 18-play, 93-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass to George...
The Los Angeles Rams failed to give a warm welcome to new teammates Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. The Tennessee Titans dominated the Rams on national television in Week 9, and the San Francisco 49ers proceeded to do the same in Week 10, smashing the Rams 31-10 on Monday night.
SANTA CLARA — Just when you least expected it. . . The 49ers put together their most complete performance since their Super Bowl season on Monday night at a time when the team was showing little signs of life. Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and the run game controlled their side...
There are a lot of really good players on the Rams’ roster, but against the 49ers on Monday night, only a couple of them played the way they’re expected to. It’s a big reason the Rams were blown out 31-10 on the road, losing to a 49ers team that came into this week with a 3-5 record.
SANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing attempts...
