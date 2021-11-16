ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Woman Asks Harry Styles To Tell Her To Quit Job, He Does

Cover picture for the articleThey sang, they danced, and they screamed his...

hiawathaworldonline.com

When does Harry Styles feel his most beautiful?

Harry Styles feels his most beautiful when he's asleep. The 27-year-old singer believes beauty stems from happiness and he hopes his own new cosmetics range, Pleasing, can help people with that but when it comes to himself, he feels his best when he's at his most calm and rested. He...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Harry Styles Told Fan Catherine Dugoni to Quit Her Job. So She Did.

Catherine Dugoni is a planner. She doesn’t rush to make decisions. That’s why, even months after speaking with her family and friends about wanting to quit her dead-end marketing job, she had yet to put in her notice. But there was someone who could convince her to resign: her all-time favorite artist, Harry Styles.
MUSIC
MIX 108

Harry Styles Helped A Fan Come Out To Her Mom At His Show In Milwaukee

Harry Styles has made no bones about the fact that he is a major ally to the LGBTQ Community and he recently did something so awesome for one of his fans at his concert. Styles was on his sold-out "Love on Tour" show at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee when he saw 23-year-old McKinley McConnell holding up a sign that read, “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
arcamax.com

Harry Styles: I'm not a style icon

Harry Styles doesn't see himself as a style icon. The 27-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of One Direction - is known for his eye-catching fashion choices, but Harry has insisted he doesn't think of himself as a style pioneer. He said: "It's funny because I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

A Brief Check-in With a Harry Styles Fan on Harry Styles Joining the MCU

This weekend, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao joined Christopher Nolan and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ranks of People Who Have Forced My Male Coworkers to Care About Harry Styles. I’ve trusted Chloé Zhao since she admitted that she not only used to write fan fiction, but still does when she’s not directing Marvel movies and winning Oscars. And so it should come as no surprise, really, that she is responsible for introducing iconic Wattpad boyfriend Harry Styles to the MCU as Marvel’s greatest celestial casanova, Eros. The pop superstar appeared in the first of two post-credit scenes at the end of Zhao’s Eternals as one of the MCU’s newest, buzziest characters.
CELEBRITIES
edinboronow.com

Tales from the Tour: Harry Styles

After over a year of halted performances, concerts have begun to resurface in the entertainment world over the last few months following advancements in COVID-19 efforts. Big names of the music industry began announcing new tour dates and rescheduling old, pre-COVID-19 concerts making this fall and the months that follow packed with a new act each week. Harry Styles’s Love on Tour, for example, was originally scheduled to start in April of 2020, but it had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. Styles evidently used his time off to develop his concert sets even further, as his recent tour debut has proved an extremely impressive comeback into the world of in-person performances.
MUSIC
WFTV

Photos: Harry Styles through the years

Photos: Harry Styles through the years Here are some memorable photos of former One Direction singer Harry Styles through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Harry Styles To Launch Beauty Brand

Harry Styles is launching a beauty brand titled Pleasing Pen. It includes an eye serum to keep you from looking tired. The company will start by selling nail polishes. Styles says that’s what triggered the whole business, was that he would see a “flower or a wallpaper” color and wanted a nail color that matched. He’d say, “‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Lizzo calls BTS her “besties” after attending Harry Styles concert together

Lizzo and BTS have shared photos of them attending a Harry Styles concert together. On November 19, members of BTS met up with Lizzo at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where they watched a concert by Harry Styles. The boyband had arrived in the US to attend the American Music Awards 2021 on Sunday night (November 21), where they took home three trophies.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA

