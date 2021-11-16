Sacramento Woman Asks Harry Styles To Tell Her To Quit Job, He Does

After over a year of halted performances, concerts have begun to resurface in the entertainment world over the last few months following advancements in COVID-19 efforts. Big names of the music industry began announcing new tour dates and rescheduling old, pre-COVID-19 concerts making this fall and the months that follow packed with a new act each week. Harry Styles’s Love on Tour, for example, was originally scheduled to start in April of 2020, but it had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. Styles evidently used his time off to develop his concert sets even further, as his recent tour debut has proved an extremely impressive comeback into the world of in-person performances.

