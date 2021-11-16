ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Leads Lakers with 28 points

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Horton-Tucker notched 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bulls. The Lakers...

silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James remains out vs. Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker upgraded to probable

One day after head coach Frank Vogel revealed that LeBron James resumed on-court activities and was considered day-to-day moving forward, the superstar forward still remains out for Sunday’s game against the Spurs with his ab strain. Talen Horton-Tucker, though, appears set to make his regular season debut after recovering from thumb surgery.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker impressed Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in ‘unreal’ debut

The Lakers welcomed back Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday. Not just to the rotation, but to the starting lineup, and the third-year guard delivered in a big way in his regular season debut. In 27 minutes, Horton-Tucker went 7-14 from the field, 1-5 from the 3-point line and tallied 17 points with four rebounds after not playing a game in over a month, helping the Lakers to a 114-106 win over the Spurs.
NBA
Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis
hoopsrumors.com

Lakers Notes: LeBron, Horton-Tucker, Nunn, Offseason Moves

The Lakers’ roster isn’t constructed to withstand prolonged absences from star forward LeBron James, Dylan Hernandez writes in a column for The Los Angeles Times. With James still sidelined on Wednesday, the Lakers lost in Milwaukee to drop to 8-8 on the season, including 4-6 in games without LeBron available.
NBA
CBS Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker injury update: Lakers guard listed as probable for Sunday's game vs. Spurs

Talen Horton-Tucker, who has yet to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Horton-Tucker has been recovering from preseason surgery to repair torn ligaments in his thumb, but he is now on track to make his season debut at a moment in which the Lakers need all of the help they can get.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker has been cleared for practice. What steps are left before he’s back on the court?

Lakers promising young wing Talen Horton-Tucker has been sidelined for the Lakers’ tumultuous start to the season following preseason surgery to repair a tendon in his thumb. It was a real blow to the team, and one could make the argument that Horton-Tucker’s absence is one of the key reasons for the rocky beginning, especially when stacked on top of other injuries to Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza along with anticipated growing pains.
NBA
chatsports.com

Talen Horton-Tucker says his surgically repaired thumb is fine, and he’s not worried about re-injuring it on the court

The Lakers haven’t gotten a ton of good injury news this season, and that’s putting it mildly. After all this is a team that was forced to play a game with just eight active, full-time NBA players on its roster last week, but thankfully, the return of Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday offered — at least for the moment — a brief respite from those woes.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wants To Ensure Talen Horton-Tucker Doesn’t ‘Slow Down’ After Injured Teammates Return

Yeah, no matter his role, whether he starts or comes off the bench, we need his energy the way he's been playing, he has to keep that," Davis said. Keep that same mindset when he comes in and he's shooting the ball well, he's making the right reads, he's doing great things for us defensively. Horton-Tucker jumped right into the Lakers' starting lineup upon his comeback.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers are still trying to figure out how Talen Horton-Tucker can best help the healthy version of this team

The (little bit of) good news from Friday’s game against the Celtics for the Lakers is that the team is as close to full health as they have been all season long. The returns of Talen Horton-Tucker and LeBron James over the last week from their respective injuries gives the Lakers more healthy bodies than they’ve much of the season and certainly some talented bodies at that.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA

