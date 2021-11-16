ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford coach Haase building a culture for his team

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfepX_0cy0AKna00
1 of 3

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With puppy Kaci on the leash eagerly pulling him along, Stanford men’s basketball coach Jerod Haase begins one of his regular cross-campus power walks that take slightly different routes depending on the day and how much time he can carve out of his busy schedule.

The playful pooch, who turned 1 in September, tends to stop people and other dogs, or fountain hop to cool off and slow down the entire exercise mission -- so she might not be allowed to go along if there’s a recruit to host later or a prospect to scout somewhere in a nearby gym.

“She’s more part-human than dog, and we treat her that way,” Haase says as he ventures out on what will be a two-mile excursion through the sky-high trees and spectacular buildings that make Stanford an architectural treasure.

Haase points to spots where he has made valuable connections with professors or other Stanford standouts, amazed at how VIPs seem to be at every turn at an institution like this. One friendship he has formed is with Dr. Michael Longaker, a professor in the School of Medicine and the co-director of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine.

None of this is by accident. Haase arrived at Stanford from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2016 determined to build a lasting culture, a process that didn’t come as quickly given numerous injuries and players who stayed only one season before making the NBA leap.

These days, many of Haase’s players have spent some time with Longaker.

“He asks me to meet with recruits when they come on campus,” Longaker said. “I’ve enjoyed that. He’s allowed me to do that. He’s exactly as advertised. He wants to win and he wants to win at Stanford. I am very grateful for the opportunity. I’ve met some incredible young men and women at Stanford. Hopefully, it’s made a difference on some of them.”

When former Stanford star Oscar da Silva visited campus from Germany with his mother, he asked if he could major in chemical and systems biology — so Longaker provided guidance.

Most of the athletes are left inspired by the knowledge and experience in the room.

“It was really cool, we had interesting conversations about what I can do at Stanford outside of basketball, not only in his field but some of the other stuff,” recalled senior forward Jaiden Delaire. “He gave me some really good advice on how I should manage my time and who I should talk to.”

Junior big man Spencer Jones also found himself moved.

“You’re walking by seeing all the students in their little lab coats working on stuff, really making something of their opportunities and they really could change the world,” Jones said.

As Haase begins his sixth season, he remains grateful every day he works at a place like Stanford, where he has the support of an entire university. He believes sustained basketball success is coming.

“In some ways it feels like I’ve been here a long time, in some ways I feel like I’m kind of starting from the beginning still,” Haase said. “At Stanford, you usually don’t have moving parts, but we’ve had a lot of moving parts. What I tell, whether it’s my staff, donors or anybody that’s interested, if we can crack the code of getting old, we’ll be really good. And I think we could be sustained good.”

Last season, Stanford was on that path before the pandemic made for “a unique and different year.”

That included losing forward Ziaire Williams to the NBA after his freshman season. The 6-foot-8 Williams was the program’s highest-ranked recruit ever and is now with the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Oct. 28, Haase took his team to the Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco to see Golden State host Williams and Memphis — and the players sat courtside to watch reigning scoring champion Stephen Curry’s special, entertaining warmup routine.

Recently, two players graduated in three years, while Haase also lost two players to medical hardships that prematurely ended their playing careers. Two others like Williams left early for the NBA over the past three seasons — two of whom Haase never would have envisioned doing so during the recruiting process.

“Stanford is such a unique place that you can’t really explain to anybody until they’re really here,” Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer said. “He understands Stanford. In the beginning, I think it was so different.”

For now, Haase is comfortable in his surroundings and committed to exposing his players and three children to all the great opportunities along every path and at every corner on The Farm.

With Kaci the Cavachon in tow, of course.

“Wherever we go she tends to be happy,” he said, “as long as she can smell and enjoy the day she seems to be happy, and meet people so they can rub her belly.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Chicago State enjoys first victory in 22 months

It had been 22 months since Chicago State was able to celebrate a victory until Monday night. The Cougars beat Wisconsin 71-63 in overtime to win for the first time since Jan. 18, 2020. Chicago State had lost 27 consecutive games before topping the Big Ten school for the first time in eight tries.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Ziaire Williams
The Associated Press

Texas Tech routs Omaha 96-40 behind Shannon Jr

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 96-40 on Tuesday night. The 56-point margin of victory ranks fifth in program history. The Red Raiders beat Nicholls State by 72 points in the 2002-03 season. Shannon sank 6 of 11 shots — 3...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position

Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff. Ohio...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Ap#The School Of Medicine
The Associated Press

Bacot scores 22, North Carolina beats UNC-Asheville 72-53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night. Bacot was 8 of 14 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. R.J. Davis added 12 points for North Carolina (4-2), which shot 49% from the floor and made 7 of 14 from long range. Leaky Black added nine points with 11 of North Carolina’s 51 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

Stevenson guides South Carolina to 85-74 win over Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Erik Stevenson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists to spark South Carolina to an 85-74 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night. Stevenson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Gamecocks (4-1). Jame Reese V pitched in with 15 points and four assists, while Jermaine Couisnard hit three 3s and scored 14.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

660K+
Followers
351K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy