Ghosts (Season 1 Episode 8) “D&D” Comedy, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees to facilitate a new one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac confronts his feelings for Nigel, a British soldier ghost from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret. This episode was...

True Story (2021) Netflix, Kevin Hart, trailer, release date

How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, c—-, and lies. Network: Netflix. Release date: November 24, 2021.
A Christmas Together with You (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life. A Christmas Together with You (aka Christmas Together with You) is a Hallmark Christmas romance drama television movie directed by Kevin Fair from a script written by Don Locke and Graham Locke.
Five More Minutes (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Five More Minutes tells the story of Clara, a woman whose Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather's journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, "Five More Minutes". It is directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter.
An Unexpected Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon.
Ben Willbond
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Laurence Rickard
Rose Mciver
Single All the Way (2021 movie) Netflix, Christmas, trailer, release date, Michael Urie, Kathy Najimy

Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're in a relationship. But when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) – the plan goes awry.
S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Episode 6) "Crisis Actor" trailer, release date

When armed gunmen storm the set of a controversial cable news show that promotes conspiracy theories, the team races to prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live TV. Also, Chris supports Street as he prepares for his mother's funeral.
Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 5) "Mother Nurture" trailer, release date

Cassie and Jenny struggle to dodge Donno’s attacks and the kids attempt to save Bridger as Ren is forced to figure out what happened to her plan. Meanwhile, change is in the air when Ronald seemingly experiences a breakthrough and Jerrie receives an unwelcome visitor from her past. Later, Jenny’s unwillingness to drop a lead lands her in hot water with Travis and his not-so-forgiving bosses.
Preview — Ghosts Season 1 Episode 8: D&D

It’s game night on Ghosts Season 1 Episode 8, “D&D!” This charming show keeps getting better and better. Jay’s relationship with the ghosts is ever-evolving, and this week he brings them into one of his favorite pastimes. To be more accurate, Jay only gets the idea to invite the ghosts...
The Big Leap (Season 1 Episode 9) "What Prevents Us?" trailer, release date

With the future of Paula's health staring them in the face, she and Mike decide to take a giant leap in their relationship. Nick deals with some lingering hesitation about being vulnerable on camera, and Justin gets the opportunity to meet with a Broadway director, which causes tension in his relationship with Simon. Meanwhile, Julia's husband, Kevin, makes a shocking return.
Inverse

Season 3 Episode 5 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO schedule

Succession Season 3 is well underway, and the tension among the Roy family is rising. Where Episode 4 saw Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) reunite to meet with one shareholder (played by guest star Adrien Brody), Episode 5 will see the family facing all their shareholders.
La Brea (Season 1 Episode 8) "Origins" trailer, release date

With cold weather approaching, Eve, Levi and Ty return to the fort, despite their near-death experience, hoping to learn 10,000 B.C. survival skills. Gavin's attempts to spare Izzy pain threatens their relationship. Network: NBC. Episode title: "Origins". Release date: November 16, 2021 at 9pm
CSI: Vegas (Season 1 Episode 7) trailer, release date

An abandoned horse covered in blood leads the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted mu—rers. Also, Grissom and Sara begin to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case. Network: CBS. Episode title: "In the Blood". Release date: November 17, 2021
Chucky (Season 1 Episode 6) "Cape Queer" trailer, release date

Jake and his friends set a risky trap for Chucky that could have dire consequences if it backfires. Brad Dourif as Chucky (Voice), Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind. Chucky Season 1 Episode 6.
Station 19 (Season 5 Episode 6) "Little Girl Blue" trailer, release date

Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost and celebrate the families they have become. Network: ABC. Episode title: "Little Girl Blue"
Ghosts Review: Flower's Article (Season 1 Episode 7)

It pains me to say it but Ghosts Season 1 Episode 7, "Flower's Article," might be the show's first weak episode. Weak doesn't seem like the appropriate word here because, by sitcom standards, this Flower-centric installment is still stronger than most material on television. It is by no means a regrettable submission to the series.
