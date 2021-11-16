ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EEW! (extended, extreme wind)

By Tom Schrader
 2 days ago

Wind gusts Tuesday could easily be over 50 mph and this will...

STORM WATCH: Looming storms may impact Thanksgiving travel next week

A storm system expected to arrive in New Jersey early next week could impact some Thanksgiving travel. Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the storm is expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday. This storm has the potential to produce heavy rain and the slight possibility of snow. The storm will also bring colder temperatures to New Jersey by the middle of the week.
High Winds Rattle Towns

A fierce windstorm crashed through Carbon County Monday night causing extensive property damage, and downed power poles that cut off electricity and caused fires. In many areas trees and branches littered the scene while lawn furniture and garbage bins lay strewn along sidewalks. Several Red Lodge businesses had signs and awnings torn from their holdings. Wind speeds were registering 81 miles per hour (mph) at Bearcreek and Luther at 11 p.m. Monday night. Red Lodge experienced up 75 mph while Roscoe hit 72 mph and Bridger 54 mph.On Wednesday morning Carbon Alert stated, “Mother Nature is really challenging us right now, causing multiple brush fires, damage to vehicles, homes, businesses, trees, and power infrastructure. Throughout the day our local first responders have been busy responding to fires both small and large…. fighting against these strong winds.” “The only fire actively burning in our area is the Rosebud Fire west of Roscoe. Estimated at 3,000-5,000 acres and zero percent contained. This fire is in Stillwater County, but Carbon County fire departments have been assisting since late last night when the fire began. Evacuation orders are still in place from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road to South Fiddler Creek Road including Ingersoll Rd. to Roscoe. Belfry Fire assisted with a wildland fire near Clark, Wyoming, throughout the night. Joliet Fire, Bridger Fire, Fromberg Fire and Red Lodge Fire have all responded to smaller fires in their districts that have been fully contained. Northwestern Energy, Beartooth Electric, and the local public works are working as quickly as they can to repair and secure any damaged power lines, and to remove trees and debris from this windstorm.” Carbon Alert asks the public to be cautious. The National Weather Service has predicted the winds should calm down later this week. For more photos, please see page 9.
Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone. Our wintry system has arrived, with snow showers late tonight... leading to sleet and freezing rain into the early AM. **Winter Weather Advisories are in place by the NWS, until 6:00 am for Southeast Aroostook, and 9:00 am for Central and...
Thursday morning breakfast weather with a side of wind chills.

One way or another we’re going to have widespread wind chills in the single digits Thursday morning. One way would be a bit warmer temps than forecasted but you would need more wind. Our wind will drop off a lot overnight so that means to get those colder wind chills the temp will be colder as well. Bottom line, bundle up in the morning.
A chilly start with a warm-up on the way

Today: Partly cloudy with a much lighter wind. A breezy NW wind will turn southerly and lighten to around 10-15 MPH. Look for highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. SE winds 10-15 MPH. Friday: Partly cloudy with a...
