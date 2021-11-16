ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OI5DN_0cy098Hr00

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- CT scans expose patients to radiation, even as they help doctors spot serious health problems. Now, a new study finds low-dose scans can spot appendicitis readily while reducing patients' radiation exposure.

"The results of this study suggest that the diagnostic CT scan radiation dose can be significantly decreased without impairing diagnostic accuracy," said lead study author Paulina Salminen, a professor of surgery at the University of Turku in Finland.

The research included 989 patients admitted to the emergency department at Turku University Hospital with suspected acute appendicitis. Low-dose CT scans were conducted on 53% of the patients and 47% received standard-dose CT scans.

The overall accuracy in identifying patients with and without acute appendicitis was 98% with low-dose CT and 98.5% with standard-dose CT. The accuracy for differentiating between uncomplicated and complicated acute appendicitis was 90.3% with low-dose CT and 87.6% with standard-dose CT, the researchers said.

The findings show that low-dose and standard-dose CT scans are equally accurate in identifying appendicitis and in distinguishing between serious cases requiring surgery and those that can be treated with antibiotics alone, according to the authors of the study published Thursday in the British Journal of Surgery.

"These findings will hopefully encourage physicians to implement low-dose CT modalities at emergency departments for acute appendicitis imaging to avoid unnecessary radiation in this very large patient population," Salminen said in a journal news release.

Appendicitis is one of the most common causes of hospital admissions, and appendix removal is one of the most common types of surgery worldwide.

However, it can be difficult to diagnose appendicitis, which may delay surgery or lead to unnecessary surgeries. Contrast-enhanced CT plays an important role in correctly diagnosing acute appendicitis, but there are concerns about radiation exposure.

Also, emergency surgery is no longer considered the only treatment for patients with uncomplicated acute appendicitis, so the emphasis during diagnosis has switched from just assessing whether a patient has appendicitis or not to determining whether it is uncomplicated or complicated acute appendicitis.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases has more on appendicitis.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study finds infants later diagnosed with autism show reduced social communication before their first birthday

The foundation for social communication is present from birth, with newborns preferring to orient to faces over non-faces and caregivers over strangers. Between 9-12 months of age, infants develop other social communication skills such as use of eye gaze, facial expressions, gestures, and sounds. Differences in social communication are a defining feature of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There's minimal prior research that examines whether observable prelinguistic social-communication skills, prior to 12 months of age, emerge more slowly in infants with ASD compared to typically developing infants. A new study documents that observable social-communication differences for infants with ASD unfold by 9 months, pointing to a critical window for targeted intervention.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Can Genetic Tests Help Diagnose Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome?

This article by Lauren Wilson was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. As awareness of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) expands, both among medical doctors and patients, we are collectively becoming more and more able to identify a condition that has been historically hard to diagnose. After all, it seems counterintuitive that cannabis can cause many of the symptoms it's used to treat.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Study: Low-dose aspirin doesn't affect dementia risk in people with diabetes

Low-dose aspirin neither reduces nor increases the risk of dementia in adults with Type 2 diabetes, a new study finds. "This is reassuring that an increase in the risk of dementia is unlikely for the millions of people worldwide who regularly take aspirin to protect against the risk of heart attack and stroke," according to study author Jane Armitage, of the University of Oxford in England.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FierceBiotech

C2N's amyloid blood test for Alzheimer's risk matches up to PET scans in study

A study of C2N Diagnostics’ blood test showed it could help predict which people may be at an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease based on the level of amyloid proteins found in the brain. Typically, measuring those plaques has required PET scans, spinal taps or biopsies for cerebrospinal fluid to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Scans#Appendicitis#The University Of Turku#Turku University Hospital#Ct#Journal News
Medscape News

Low-Dose Rituximab May Keep RA Activity Low in Responders

Rituximab doses as low as 200 mg reduced disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis to an extent that's similar to the standard 1,000-mg dose during more than 3 years of follow-up, according to results from an extension study of a clinical trial in the Netherlands. We could not formally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
asapland.com

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?. Internal bleeding in the head may present with the following signs and symptoms: headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness (syncope), fever/chills, focal neurologic deficit (i.e., weakness on one side of the body), subcutaneous bruising or petechiae around the eyes or ears, GCS score <15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

A New Kind of Cell Discovered in The Heart Seems to Be Critical For Your Heartbeat

A new type of cell has been identified in the heart that is linked to regulating heart rate – and the discovery promises to advance our understanding of cardiovascular defects and diseases, once these cells have been more extensively studied. The new cell is a type of glial cell – cells that support nerve cells – like astrocytes in the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Named nexus glia, they're located in the outflow tract of the heart, the place where many congenital heart defects are found. The new cell type was first found in zebrafish, before being confirmed in mouse and human hearts...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study of cardiac imaging tests new CT-based procedure

Researchers at Emory University School of Medicine recently performed a cardiac imaging procedure that was the first of its kind completed in Georgia. The procedure, first performed on October 21, is called dynamic myocardial CT (computed tomography) perfusion imaging or cardiac CTP imaging for short. Cardiac CTP imaging is performed in conjunction with CT angiography, an X-ray scan of the heart.
HEALTH
easttexasradio.com

A Lung Scan Can Be a Lifesaver

If you are a smoker or a former smoker between the ages of 50 and 80, you may qualify or be eligible for a lung cancer screening exam. It is an exam that could be a lifesaver. According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in both men and women in the U.S., accounting for approximately one-quarter of cancer deaths.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

A diet low in these 4 foods could increase risk of dementia, study finds

In 2014, it was estimated that 5 million adults over the age of 65 have dementia. That number is predicted to rise to nearly 14 million by 2060. The rate is increasing, and a new study finds that our dietary decisions may be to blame. The study, published in the journal Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, showed that a diet low in fruits, vegetables, beans and tea was liked to three times greater risk of dementia.
HEALTH
UPI News

Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The hepatitis C drug telaprevir can block the function of essential proteins in bacteria, which may allow to it be repurposed to limit antibiotic resistance, according to a study published Tuesday in Cell Chemical Biology. Telaprevir, FDA-approved for hepatitis C, an infection that attacks the liver...
SCIENCE
WDAM-TV

IDEAS study at Hattiesburg Clinic could cover brain scan cost

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Ronald Schwartz, the Director of the Memory Center at Hattiesburg Clinic, knows getting a diagnosis for Alzheimer’s Disease is easier said than done when you consider the cost. The latest diagnostic technology is the new PET scan that detects the abnormal proteins in your...
HATTIESBURG, MS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Appendicitis in Women

1. Pain is localized around the navel and upper abdomen, worsening with movement, coughing, or sneezing. The pain may lessen as it moves to the right lower abdomen and the inflammation downward toward the appendix. 2. Vomiting. 3. Low-grade fever. 4. Constipation. 5. Change in bowel habits. 6. Low back...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Decrease in early mortality for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients in the Netherlands: a population-based study

Identification of risk factors for early mortality (EM) in multiple myeloma (MM) patients may contribute to different therapeutic approaches in patients at risk for EM. This population-based study aimed to assess trends in EM and risk factors for EM among MM patients diagnosed in the Netherlands. All MM patients, newly diagnosed between 1989 and 2018, were identified in the Netherlands Cancer Registry. Patients were categorized into three calendar periods (1989"“1998, 1999"“2008, 2009"“2018) and into five age groups (â‰¤65, 66"“70, 71"“75, 76"“80, >80 years). EM was defined as death by any cause â‰¤180 days post-diagnosis. We included 28,328 MM patients (median age 70 years; 55% males). EM decreased from 22% for patients diagnosed in 1989"“1998 to 13% for patients diagnosed in 2009"“2018 (P"‰<"‰0.01) and this decrease was observed among all age groups. Exact causes of death could not be elucidated. Besides patient's age, we found that features related to a more aggressive disease presentation, and patient characteristics reflecting patients' physical condition were predictive of EM. In summary, EM decreased from 1999 onwards. Nevertheless, EM remains high, especially for patients aged >70 years. Therefore, novel strategies should be explored to improve the outcome of patients at risk for EM.
CANCER
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy