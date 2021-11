Nothing has changed with regards to Antonio Rüdiger’s situation at Chelsea, as the 28-year-old is still set to at least test the market in January and see what sort of offers he can received from the likes of — (ed.note: deep breath) — Barcelona, PSG, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and of course Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who are said to be the leading candidates for his signature.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO